2 drug dens padlocked, 8 operators busted by PDEA-12

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 5:29pm
The two latest operations of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 in two cities in Central Mindanao were assisted by the police and local executives.
COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 had seized a total of P196,800 worth of shabu and arrested eight drug den operators in separate raids in two cities in Central Mindanao.

Aileen Tan Lovitos, director of the PDEA-12, told reporters on the Tuesday, September 10, that their operations early this week in the cities of Kidapawan and Koronadal, where they had also closed down two drug dens operated by different groups, was assisted by police units under Brig. Gen. James Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12.

Agents of PDEA-12 and policemen first raided the drug den at the Ricafort Subdivision in Kidapawan City in Cotabato province of Mairah Bringas Marohom, Mohamad Alauya Hornada, Sarah Sophia Marohom and Dezairah Bringas Marohom, an operation premised on reports by local officials about their illegal activities.

PDEA-12 agents found in their drug den P88,000 worth of shabu, to be used as evidence in prosecuting them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Just few hours later, a team of PDEA-12 agents and policemen clamped down four drug den operators, Ritchie Lacamento Dapulang, Anton Baynosa Tugonon, Wilhym Mandalones Belo and Shiemela Quibete Gonzales in another operation in Barangay General Paulino Santos in Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

The four suspects yielded P108,800 worth of shabu to PDEA-12 agents and policemen who barged into their drug den and showed them their badges.

All eight drug den operators arrested in separate anti-narcotics operations in the cities of Kidapawan and Koronadal are now in the custody of PDEA-12, awaiting prosecution.

Lovitos said their drug dens had been padlocked, now guarded by barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen.

