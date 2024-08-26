Cable bridge eyed along Halsema Highway in Benguet

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Following the roadcut on the Baguio - Bontoc Road along Pilando, Gambang, Bakun, Rep. Eric Yap (Benguet) is seeking funding of a bridge that would help ease travel to motorists traversing the area.

The portion of the highway was closed on Friday after the pavement was washed out due to heavy rains, causing significant disruptions, highlighting the importance of a new bridge that could provide reliable access between Benguet and Mountain Province.

“Kahapon, nangyari na ang kinakatakutan natin lahat, the Pilando Section was totally wiped out. This has been a problem for a long time, and earlier this year, pinuntahan natin to personally check the situation and come up with a solution: to start the construction of a megastructure, the Pilando Cable-Stayed Bridge,” Yap said.

The lawmaker said that while the funding for the proposed cable bridge, worth P2.2 billion based on the initial costing of the Department of Public Works and Highways, is not yet appropriated, his office and other government agencies are currently looking for a short-term solution to help ease travel for vegetable traders and commuters.

Among the proposed solutions include the opening of an access road just above the washed out portion and construction of a bailey bridge that will connect the eroded part of the highway.

“We will start looking for funds for its road opening and improvement and we will use this road for the next few years. Yes, merong ibang alternate route, pero mas matagal ang byahe at dagdag gastos sa mga byahero, tataas ang cost ng lahat lalo sa pag-transport ng mga gulay natin. That's why this alternate road is very important,” the lawmaker said, adding that the road opening is a temporary solution.

He added the proposed bridge will measure 350 meters-long with three spans and two piers. On the other hand, the superstructure and substructure of the bridge will be designed as a box girder and A-type pylons with bored piles made of reinforced concrete and will be constructed by phase.

“We will look for funds to start phase 1 next year. After my visit to Pilando earlier this year, we coordinated with the DPWH and tasked them to propose a permanent solution - the bridge. It is projected to cost P2.2 billion. This will be a multi-year project dahil hindi kaya ito na isang taon lang,” Yap

“Habang ginagawa ang alternate route na malapit, kailangan simulan na yung sinasabi ng iba na imposibleng tulay daw na magawa. It’s time to roll up the sleeve, and triple the effort. Impossible daw? I guess we'll see,” the lawmaker added.

Once completed, the cable-stayed bridge will not only restore connectivity but also improve the overall resilience of Benguet and Mountain Province’ transportation infrastructure, especially in the face of increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

“Mga kailyan, not only in Benguet, but also in nearby provinces, this incident will give birth to many other problems. But we will always try to be proactive and find solutions but I appeal for your cooperation and patience. Dinaanan na tayo ng covid pandemic dati, and we overcame that. We will overcome this as well. We are Benguet,” the solon said