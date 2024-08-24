^

Temporary ban on entry of hogs, poultry imposed in Kalinga

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 4:53pm
Temporary ban on entry of hogs, poultry imposed in Kalinga
Satellite image shows Kalinga province.


BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Kalinga has issued an executive order (EO) temporarily banning the entry of hogs, poultry and non-poultry animals, as well as their products and by-products.

The ban was prompted by recent reports from the Department of Agriculture (DA), through the Bureau of Animal Industry-Animal Disease Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory (BAI-ADDRL), confirming cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Influenza (AI) infections in various provinces across the country.

As of Aug. 8, 2024, the DA has confirmed ASF cases in La Union, Bulacan, Tarlac, Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Aklan, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Sur, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Basilan.

More ASF cases were reported in July and August in Abra, Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya.

On Aug. 9, 2024, the BAI-ADDRL also reported AI infections in Candaba and Mexico, Pampanga; La Trinidad, Benguet; and San Antonio and Talavera, Nueva Ecija.

Kalinga Gov. James Edduba stated in the EO that "it is imperative to employ immediate measures to prevent the spread of animal diseases like ASF and AI to safeguard the livelihoods of hog and poultry raisers, as well as the health of the swine and poultry industries in the province."

The governor further noted that if these diseases are detected in other areas, a temporary ban on the affected hog and poultry products and by-products will be imposed even without the issuance of another EO.

The provincial government, through the EO, has enlisted the Philippine National Police, the DA, and other concerned agencies to strictly enforce the order at Kalinga’s provincial borders.

Local government units and agricultural offices in Kalinga’s towns have been directed to conduct information and education campaigns to raise awareness among constituents about these animal diseases.

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER

AVIAN INFLUENZA

BUREAU OF ANIMAL INDUSTRY

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
