Benguet capital may declare state of calamity due to dengue

The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO) noted a 134-percent increase, with 940 cases recorded from Jan. 1 to June 28, as compared to last year’s 401 cases during the same period.

BAGUIO CITY — The capital town of La Trinidad, Benguet could be placed under "state of calamity" because of the number of residents infected with dengue.

According to La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda, the total cases recorded in his town has reached 1,431 (725 male; 706 female) from January to August of this year. Of these, three individuals died while two fatalities have yet to be confirmed if dengue was the primary cause.

Barangay Pico logged the highest cases with 257, Balli has 250, Tawang has 165, Puguis has 152, Poblacion has 126, Betag has 86, Lubas has 76 and 50 each in its other barangays.

Salda said that health workers and volunteers have headed to areas deemed as dengue hotspots and conducted fogging operations and other methods to destroy possible breeding sites of mosquitoes as part of the capital town’s war against the dreaded disease. He added that there are many requests from schools and residences requesting for fogging.

The mayor said they are still awaiting for the advise of the health experts if there is a need to declare a state of calamity