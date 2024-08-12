^

Army officials expecting surrender of more BIFF, Dawlah terrorists

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 6:10pm
The headquarters of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, the largest military installation in Central Mindanao, is inside Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
COTABATO CITY — Officials of Army units in Central Mindanao are expecting the surrender of at least 50 more members of the two now seemingly moribund terrorist groups in the region before 2025.

Three more members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered over the weekend to Mayor Salik Mamasabulod of Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur and officials of the 90th Infantry Battalion.

They turned in an M1 Garand Rifle, an Ingram 9 millimeter machine pistol, B40 anti-tank rockets and improvised explosive devices before they renounced their membership with the BIFF in the presence of Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 602nd  Infantry Brigade, during a simple surrender rite last weekend in Pagalungan.

“We are optimistic of more surrender ceremonies like that to happen in the coming months,” Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said on Monday morning.

More than 600 members of the allies BIFF and the Dawlah Islamiya, both known for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims and tagged in all deadly bombings in Central Mindanao provinces in recent years, have surrendered to units of 6th ID since 2018.

Gumiran and Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, the commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade covering seaside and hinterland towns in Sultan Kudarat province, separately told reporters via text message on Monday that officials of units under them have received more surrender feelers from members of both groups in recent weeks.

“It is the local executives in provinces inside our area of responsibility that are active in convincing them, via clandestine dialogues, to surrender to our units so that they can return to their families and thrive in peace,” Nafarrete said.

Eight BIFF terrorists, trained in fabrication of powerful improvised explosive devices, surrendered to the 33rd Infantry Battalion in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur last Thursday.

Nafarrete said the group agreed to return to the fold of law through the joint intercession of officials of the 33rd Infantry Battalion and local executives in different towns in Maguindanao del Sur.

The eight BIFF members first yielded components for IEDs, fragmentation grenades, three handguns, a 40 millimeter grenade launcher, an M1 Garand rifle, a .30 caliber Carbine rifle and a 5.56 light machinegun before they pledged allegiance to the government during a symbolic rite at the 33rd IB’s headquarters in Barangay Zapakan in Radjah Buayan.

BIFF

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
