Bloodless drug drive makes Philippines safer under Bongbong Marcos – PNP

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country is safer from criminals under the administration of President Marcos due to the government’s intensified but bloodless anti-drug drive, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.

“Our streets are safer, fear has diminished and families enjoy their homes without the looming threat of crime,” PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said in a speech at the 123rd Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame, where Marcos was the guest of honor and speaker.

Marbil said there have been significant decreases in rape, car theft, robbery and cybercrime incidents, which highlights the effectiveness of their efforts.

He particularly cited the government’s anti-drug campaign, which is focused on high-value targets and drug sources while upholding the rule of law and preserving human lives.

“The impact of these initiatives is evident in the reduction of overall crime volume by 14,666 from July 2023 to June 2024,” Marbil said.

The PNP chief said they also aim to improve the police response time from 15 minutes to five minutes to ensure faster and more effective emergency assistance.

The PNP also showcased to Marcos the vehicles and other equipment it procured for P553.34 million.

Among these are 2,379 vehicles such as personnel carriers, light motorcycles, light transport vehicles and patrol jeeps.

Marbil said the PNP also purchased 28,580 firearms and 8,189 pieces of equipment, including those used for investigation.

Marcos, who arrived at Camp Crame at 9 a.m., inspected the vehicles and firearms together with Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Marbil.

“These upgrades have significantly enhanced our operational capacity, ensuring more effective and efficient responses in bolstering community safety,” he said.             

