PDEA agents, cops seize P6.8-M worth of shabu in Zamboanga operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 7:06pm
PDEA agents, cops seize P6.8-M worth of shabu in Zamboanga operation
Shabu peddler Akeno Damming Muharrani is now detained, awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Canelar in Zamboanga City at noontime Thursday.

The suspect, Akeno Damning Muharrani, was arrested by agents the PDEA-9 and operatives of the Zamboanga City Police Office after selling to them a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million, in an entrapment operation along Gov. Camins Avenue in Barangay Canelar.

Senior officials of PDEA-9 and Police Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of PRO-9, separately told reporters that the 24-year-old Muharrani was immediately cuffed and detained after turning over his illegal merchandise to agents disguised as drug dependents in a tradeoff near a petroleum retail station in Barangay Canelar.

Masauding said agents of PDEA-9 and personnel of the Zamboanga CPO laid the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Muharrani with the help of informants aware of his drug peddling activities.

Muharrani is now in the custody of PDEA-9, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P6.8 million worth shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

