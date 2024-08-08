^

Nation

Fewer dengue deaths noted as cases rise

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Fewer dengue deaths noted as cases rise
DOH data showed that as of July 27, the number of cases was at 128,834, which is 33 percent higher than the 97,211 infections recorded during the same period last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fewer dengue deaths have been recorded despite the continued rise in the cases of the mosquito-borne disease, according to the Department of Health.

DOH data showed that as of July 27, the number of cases was at 128,834, which is 33 percent higher than the 97,211 infections recorded during the same period last year.

The health department noted that this year’s dengue fatalities are fewer compared to last year.

From 378 deaths in 2023, the figure decreased to 337 this year.

The DOH attributed the lower number of fatalities to early consultation and better case management by hospitals.

Still, health officials reminded the public to take necessary preventive measures as the cases continue to rise.

A total of 18,349 dengue cases were recorded from June 30 to July 13, while 12,153 were logged from June 16 to 29, the DOH said.

Among regions, Western and Central Visayas as well as Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) posted an increase in the cases during the past six weeks.

Negros Occidental cases up 75%

Meanwhile, dengue cases in Negros Occidental have increased by 75 percent, with six fatalities during the first seven months of this year, according to the provincial health office (PHO).

The province’s capital city, Bacolod, logged 329 cases with one fatality, or an increase of 11.5 percent from last year’s 295.

PHO chief Girlie Pinongan yesterday said that dengue fast lanes have been activated in all district hospitals and rural health units to promptly address the cases.

The PHO recorded 1,520 cases from January to Aug. 3, or an increase of 75.32 percent from the 867 posted during the same period last year.

Pinongan said all hospitals run by the provincial government have reached their full capacity, especially for dengue cases.

She said she received reports that even private hospitals are full of patients suffering from dengue.

The PHO said most of the patients are children aged one to 10 years. –  Gilbert Bayoran

vuukle comment

DOH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Remove travel tax for economy class passengers&rsquo;

‘Remove travel tax for economy class passengers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
Invoking the constitutional right to travel, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will remove the travel tax imposed...
Nation
fbtw
Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a cash reward of P2 million from the Manila city government.
Nation
fbtw
Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A lone bettor in Calamba, Laguna won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw

Solons inspect Pampanga recycling facility

13 hours ago
One major recycling company welcomed House Speaker Martin Romualdez and a team of legislators from the House of Representatives to its Mexico, Pampanga facility last Monday to clarify the nature of its ope...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos to new CESOs: Uphold ethical standards

Marcos to new CESOs: Uphold ethical standards

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos on Monday called on government career executives to uphold the highest ethical standards and reinvent...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

8.18 kilos of weed seized in Navotas, Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Police confiscated 8.18 kilos of marijuana valued at P1.12 million in two law enforcement operations in Navotas and Taguig since Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Fetus dumped in NAIA restroom

Fetus dumped in NAIA restroom

By Rudy Santos | 2 hours ago
A human fetus was found in the women’s restroom at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Tuesday af...
Nation
fbtw
3 held for motorcycle theft

3 held for motorcycle theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Three suspected thieves were arrested after they put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace a motorcycle they had allegedly stolen...
Nation
fbtw
Fake doctor charged in Manila

Fake doctor charged in Manila

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Criminal charges were filed against a Chinese woman for allegedly posing as a doctor.
Nation
fbtw
Marcos inaugurates P7 billion flood control project in Pampanga

Marcos inaugurates P7 billion flood control project in Pampanga

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday inaugurated here a P7-billion flood control project that will benefit several low-lying towns in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with