Fewer dengue deaths noted as cases rise

DOH data showed that as of July 27, the number of cases was at 128,834, which is 33 percent higher than the 97,211 infections recorded during the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — Fewer dengue deaths have been recorded despite the continued rise in the cases of the mosquito-borne disease, according to the Department of Health.

The health department noted that this year’s dengue fatalities are fewer compared to last year.

From 378 deaths in 2023, the figure decreased to 337 this year.

The DOH attributed the lower number of fatalities to early consultation and better case management by hospitals.

Still, health officials reminded the public to take necessary preventive measures as the cases continue to rise.

A total of 18,349 dengue cases were recorded from June 30 to July 13, while 12,153 were logged from June 16 to 29, the DOH said.

Among regions, Western and Central Visayas as well as Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) posted an increase in the cases during the past six weeks.

Negros Occidental cases up 75%

Meanwhile, dengue cases in Negros Occidental have increased by 75 percent, with six fatalities during the first seven months of this year, according to the provincial health office (PHO).

The province’s capital city, Bacolod, logged 329 cases with one fatality, or an increase of 11.5 percent from last year’s 295.

PHO chief Girlie Pinongan yesterday said that dengue fast lanes have been activated in all district hospitals and rural health units to promptly address the cases.

The PHO recorded 1,520 cases from January to Aug. 3, or an increase of 75.32 percent from the 867 posted during the same period last year.

Pinongan said all hospitals run by the provincial government have reached their full capacity, especially for dengue cases.

She said she received reports that even private hospitals are full of patients suffering from dengue.

The PHO said most of the patients are children aged one to 10 years. – Gilbert Bayoran