2 kids die after fire razes house in remote Cotabato town

The two preschool siblings who perished in a fire incident in Tulunan, Cotabato on Wednesday were immediately buried by barangay officials and relatives.

COTABATO CITY — A three-year-old boy and his one-year-old brother were both burned beyond recognition when their house in Tulunan town in Cotabato province got razed by fire on Wednesday.

Local executives and investigators in the Tulunan Municipal Police Station told reporters on Thursday that the parents of the victims were out to attend to something in another barangay when their house in Purok 7 in Barangay Magbok was destroyed by fire of still undetermined origin.

Their house, made of semi-permanent materials, was totally burned down in just a few minutes, according to barangay officials.

Personnel of the Tulunan Social Welfare Office are still trying to determine why the mother and father of the two children just left their houses without anyone to watch over them.

The children who perished in the incident were immediately buried by barangay officials and relatives.