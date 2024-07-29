^

Strong Intellectual Property Code pushed

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines has consistently said that online piracy has been causing losses in the country’s revenue and would cost more if it remained unresolved.
MANILA, Philippines – The Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines is in need of immediate amendments as the country demands stiffer provisions on creative assets to curb online piracies, said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

Pascual pointed out the urgency to revise Republic Act 8293 during an open discussions on the President’s post-State of the Nation Address held in Pasay City early last week.

He said that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will immediately make its proposed amendments available for the lawmakers to consider.

“In support of the startups, we need a strong intellectual property law. We have an existing one and I’m going to present for legislative consideration our proposed amendments so that we can strengthen its enforcement to insure the protection of creative assets against counterfeiting and piracy,” stressed the DTI chief. 

Pascual has earlier said that DTI has been looking forward to amend the 27-year-old IPC to address its defects and weaknesses amid the emerging legal and technological developments.

One of the DTI’s intentions in urgently seeking for the old IPC’s revision is reportedly for effective enforcement against the prevalence of copyright infringement. 

At least two Senate bills have already been filed seeking to revise RA 8293 with provisions that will curb digital theft content and effectively address the prevalence of internet scams. 

In 2023, the House of Representatives had also approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 7600 which upholds an objective similar to the Senate proposed measures.

“Our laws must respond effectively to prevailing and more advanced forms of piracy and counterfeiting and with this proposed law, we hope to support government efforts that would protect intellectual property,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez has earlier said.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines has consistently said that online piracy has been causing losses in the country’s revenue and would cost more if it remained unresolved.

