BI nabs 2 undocumented foreigners in Benguet

This photo shows the two foreign nationals nabbed by authorities in Tuba, Benguet.

MANILA, Philippines — Two undocumented foreign nationals who are in the "vicinity" of a house owned by a Chinese national who allegedly have links to a raided Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator’s hub in Bamban, Tarlac have been arrested in Benguet, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Sunday.

The two foreign nationals were arrested in Tuba, Benguet on Saturday morning through a joint operation conducted by BI’s intelligence division in the Cordillera Administrative Region and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The foreigners were identified as Wang Keping, 35 and Khuon Moeurn, 37.

The operation stemmed from the PAOCC’s information about a Chinese woman being linked to the agency’s raid at a POGO hub in Bamban.

This prompted the BI to issue a mission order to commence the apprehension of the Chinese woman.

However, upon the arrival of the authorities at the site, the Chinese woman was nowhere to be found.

Instead, Keping and Moeurn, who are undocumented foreign nationals, were seen in the vicinity.

It was then discovered that Moeurn was undocumented and overstaying after being unable to present his documentation.

He was only able to present a photo of his supposed Cambodian passport which had a visa whose validity lapsed in August 2020, according to the BI.

The two foreigners were arrested and will be transported to Manila for booking procedures.

They will remain in the physical custody of the PAOCC during the deportation proceedings.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to confirm the owner of the residence where the foreign nationals were arrested.

"No official information received about it," BI told Philstar.com. — Ian Laqui