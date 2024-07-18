^

Nation

Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year – study

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2024 | 12:20pm
Manila sea level rising by 2.6 cm/year â�� study
Workers use a backhoe as they continue digging through the Marikina River as part of the ongoing dredging project and flood mitigation plans of the local government on May 23, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The sea level in Manila has been increasing by about 2.6 centimeters per year from an average rate of 1.3 millimeters per year in the 1900s, with groundwater use in the city enhancing the risk of sea level rise in the country’s capital, according to a study. The Philippine Climate Change Assessment report was contained in the 268-page National Adaptation Plan (NAP) approved by President Marcos.

“The implications of rising sea levels are compounded by the occurrence of land subsidence in certain areas, exacerbating the impact of sea level rise and leading to increased vulnerability to flooding and extreme sea levels,” the report said.

Vulnerable

The NAP also cited a report from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration that Southeast Asia is often considered especially vulnerable to the impacts of sea-level rise, and local areas of the Philippines have been experiencing relatively high rates of sea-level rise.

“About 60 percent of the Philippine population and over 50 percent of Philippine municipalities, including the country’s capital, Manila, are in the coastal zone,” the report said.

“Manila has experienced a rapid increase in sea level, primarily attributed to long-term land subsidence caused by excessive groundwater extraction. In contrast, Legazpi and Davao have witnessed gradual sea level rises, while no clear trend has been observed in Cebu and Jolo, Sulu,” the report added.

Groundwater use, subsidence related

The report said that the research utilizing satellite data has revealed a significant correlation between subsidence zones and regions with high groundwater usage, particularly in Regions IV-B, III, VII and XI.

“Given this understanding, an important adaptation strategy for reducing the effects of sea level rise and flooding in these vulnerable areas would be to manage water (including groundwater) usage effectively,” the report added.

It added that sea level rise poses a significant threat to the Philippines, particularly in terms of inundation.

A sea level rise of one meter would affect 7,000 square kilometers and 1.8 million people in 2,490 barangays, according to the report.

A three-meter rise would affect over 15,000 square km and 3.4 million people in 5,387 barangays.

“Sea level rise also affects natural systems, such as mangrove degradation, coral reef bleaching and saltwater intrusion,” the study said.

According to the report, the scale of the potential impacts underscores the urgency of addressing and mitigating the risks associated with rising sea levels.

“Human-induced factors, such as climate change and the subsequent warming of the oceans and melting of ice sheets, are primarily responsible for this phenomenon,” the NAP report said in its conclusion.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has said that around 13.6 million Filipinos would need to relocate amid the impact of climate change.

“It is projected that almost 17 percent of the Philippines’ islands will be submerged due to sea level rising by 2100, putting at risk 64 provinces… and (an) estimated 13.6 million Filipinos would need relocation,” DENR Undersecretary for finance, information systems and climate change Analiza Rebuelta-Teh said.

The country’s hosting of the Loss and Damage Fund Board gives vulnerable and developing countries representation, she said.

vuukle comment

MANILA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cavite City declares state of calamity due to massive fire

Cavite City declares state of calamity due to massive fire

20 hours ago
Cavite City declared a state of a calamity on Tuesday after homes of more than 900 families were destroyed in a massive ...
Nation
fbtw
Honey to Isko: Reconsider mayoral run

Honey to Isko: Reconsider mayoral run

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan said yesterday she hopes her predecessor, Isko Moreno, would reconsider his plan to stage...
Nation
fbtw
Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Para&ntilde;aque

Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Parañaque

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The four foreign nationals are facing deportation following their arrest for charges of undesirability, according to the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Worker tagged in P1 million warehouse theft slain

Worker tagged in P1 million warehouse theft slain

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A manhunt is underway for those who shot dead a construction worker, who was linked to a P1-million warehouse theft, in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Super Lotto pot to hit P157 million

Super Lotto pot to hit P157 million

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office is estimating the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot to reach P157 million by tonight’s...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Beached dolphin rescued in Batangas

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
A dolphin found near the shore of Bauan in Batangas was rescued by members of the Philippine Coast Guard yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Maguindanao del Sur under state of calamity

Maguindanao del Sur under state of calamity

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The province of Maguindanao del Sur has been placed under a state of calamity after 17 of its 24 towns were devastated by...
Nation
fbtw
3 slain in South Cotabato encounter

3 slain in South Cotabato encounter

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
Three alleged members of a private armed group were killed while a policeman was wounded following an encounter in Polomolok,...
Nation
fbtw

Holidays declared in several areas

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Malacañang has declared holidays in several areas in the country to allow residents to participate in the commemoration of key local events.
Nation
fbtw
3 gunmen dead, cop hurt in South Cotabato encounter

3 gunmen dead, cop hurt in South Cotabato encounter

By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Three members of a private armed group were killed while a policeman was wounded in a clash in Barangay Palkan in Polomolok,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with