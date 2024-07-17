^

Nation

Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Parañaque

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 5:11pm
Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in ParaÃ±aque
This photo shows the three of the four foreign nationals apprehended inside a subdivision in Paranaque City.
Released / Bureau of Immigration
MANILA, Philippines — Immigration officials in Manila apprehended four fugitives wanted for crimes in Japan.
 
The foreign nationals identified as Ueda Koji, Kiyohara Jun and Suzuki Seiji were arrested inside a subdivision in Parañaque City, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.
 
The three Japanese nationals were apprehended under a mission order from Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, following information received from the Japanese government regarding their criminal activities.
 
Another foreign alien, identified as Sawada Masaya, was arrested near the vicinity of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.
 
All four are reportedly the founding members of a telecom fraud syndicate based in Cambodia.
 
They are said to be facing criminal charges for unlawful capture, confinement, extortion and fraud, according to the BI.
 
Records also show that the foreign nationals have outstanding warrants of arrest since May 2024 issued by a Japanese court for fraud in violation of the Japanese penal code.
 
The four foreign nationals are facing deportation following their arrest for charges of undesirability, according to the BI.

 

vuukle comment

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

FOREIGN NATIONALS

FUGITIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP denies generals&rsquo; walkout

AFP denies generals’ walkout

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday denied reports that top AFP generals walked out during a command conference...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits Baguio&rsquo;s first shopping mall

Fire hits Baguio’s first shopping mall

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
A fire of still unknown origin destroyed a portion of Baguio’s first-ever shopping mall yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP defends cut in rice subsidy

PNP defends cut in rice subsidy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
There is nothing irregular in the allocation of P1.69 billion in rice subsidy for personnel of the Philippine National P...
Nation
fbtw
183 pass 2024 Shari&rsquo;ah bar exams

183 pass 2024 Shari’ah bar exams

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
A total of 183 examinees have passed the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations, representing 21.45 percent of the 853 takers,...
Nation
fbtw
Rains slightly raise Bulacan dams&rsquo; elevation

Rains slightly raise Bulacan dams’ elevation

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
Rains that prevailed over Luzon in the past few days have slightly raised the water level in Angat and Ipo dams in Bulac...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NFA test-milling palay stock with private millers

NFA test-milling palay stock with private millers

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
The office of the National Food Authority in Bulacan is test-milling its palay stock with private rice millers.
Nation
fbtw
Tulfo wants NAIA long lines, faulty e-gates probed

Tulfo wants NAIA long lines, faulty e-gates probed

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Numerous complaints of long passenger lines and persistent malfunctioning of electronic gates at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbtw
Liza Marcos joins PCG Auxiliary

Liza Marcos joins PCG Auxiliary

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
First Lady Liza Marcos yesterday joined the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Executive Squadron.
Nation
fbtw
Lawmaker faces graft raps over &lsquo;pork&rsquo; scam

Lawmaker faces graft raps over ‘pork’ scam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
Caloocan First District Rep. Oscar Malapitan and former officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development are...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with