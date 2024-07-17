Wanted in Japan: 4 foreigners linked to fraud syndicate nabbed in Parañaque

This photo shows the three of the four foreign nationals apprehended inside a subdivision in Paranaque City.

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration officials in Manila apprehended four fugitives wanted for crimes in Japan.

The foreign nationals identified as Ueda Koji, Kiyohara Jun and Suzuki Seiji were arrested inside a subdivision in Parañaque City, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The three Japanese nationals were apprehended under a mission order from Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, following information received from the Japanese government regarding their criminal activities.

Another foreign alien, identified as Sawada Masaya, was arrested near the vicinity of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

All four are reportedly the founding members of a telecom fraud syndicate based in Cambodia.

They are said to be facing criminal charges for unlawful capture, confinement, extortion and fraud, according to the BI.

Records also show that the foreign nationals have outstanding warrants of arrest since May 2024 issued by a Japanese court for fraud in violation of the Japanese penal code.

The four foreign nationals are facing deportation following their arrest for charges of undesirability, according to the BI.