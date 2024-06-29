^

Nation

'Occasional newsman' killed in General Santos City gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 5:20pm
'Occasional newsman' killed in General Santos City gun attack
Police forensic experts sift through the scene of Saturday's murder of political publicist Manuel Suansing Malinao.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A seasonal publisher of newsletters and local newspapers favoring political blocs during election periods was killed in a gun attack early Monday in Barangay West in General Santos City

Most reporters in General Santos City and in provinces around do not consider the 74-year-old victim, Manuel Suansing Malinao, a member of the mainstream media community owing to his being a publicist only for political parties involved in electoral exercises.

Citing an initial report from the General Santos City Police Office, Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Saturday that Malinao was repeatedly shot with a pistol by an attacker in their residential yard in Purok Sta. Cruz in the Silway area in Barangay West, killing him on the spot.

“He was more of a seasonal press relations person for political groups, not a full-fledged media practitioner,” an official of a big press corps in Central Mindanao, who requested anonymity, said.

The killer of Malinao had escaped before responding barangay tanods could reach the scene, according to Placer.

Malinao was reportedly instrumental in the filing of graft cases before the Ombudsman against a number of local executives and politicians after every election.

It is known too in the Soccsksargen Region, covering South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces, that he was also partly responsible for the building of a graft case against former General Santos City Mayor Pedro Acharon, Jr. that led to his conviction in 2020 and perpetual disqualification from public office.

People close to Malinao, police officials and barangay leaders are certain that the atrocity that left him dead is not even related to his having been an “occasional publicist” for political quarters that he had worked for during elections. 

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO

PRESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
3 nabbed for extortion using PNP chief&rsquo;s name

3 nabbed for extortion using PNP chief’s name

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Three people who were allegedly extorting money from gambling operators using the name of Philippine National Police (PNP)...
Nation
fbtw
Trainee soldier dies after collapsing in Cavite

Trainee soldier dies after collapsing in Cavite

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A soldier died while undergoing training in Ternate, Cavite on Wednesday, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
2 dead in Ilocos Norte drowning incident

2 dead in Ilocos Norte drowning incident

By Jun Elias | 17 hours ago
Two persons died while three others survived in a drowning incident on a beach in Barangay Naglicuan, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte...
Nation
fbtw
First case filed vs &lsquo;Wattah Wattah&rsquo; violators

First case filed vs ‘Wattah Wattah’ violators

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora accompanied a delivery rider in filing a case against city residents who violated the regulations...
Nation
fbtw

Señires named 5th Infantry Division commander

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Brig. Gen. Gulliver Señires replaced Maj. Gen. Audrey Pasia yesterday as commander of the Isabela-based Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sagada town wants Masferre declared as National Artist

Sagada town wants Masferre declared as National Artist

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
The Sangguniang Bayan of Sagada in Mountain Province wants Eduardo Masferre, father of Philippine Photography, to be included...
Nation
fbtw
Police start examining gadgets seized from suspected Chinese spy

Police start examining gadgets seized from suspected Chinese spy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has started examining the contents of the communication...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA announces weekend road reblocking

MMDA announces weekend road reblocking

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Some major roads in Metro Manila will be repaired this weekend, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has...
Nation
fbtw
Korean arrested for undeclared &yen;47 million

Korean arrested for undeclared ¥47 million

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
A South Korean passenger was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Thursday after Customs officials...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with