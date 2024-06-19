^

Nation

4 drug war cops guilty of killing father, son

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2024 | 12:00am
4 drug war cops guilty of killing father, son
Four police officers answer questions from the media after the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court found them guilty of killing Luis Bonifacio and his son Gabriel yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A Caloocan City court convicted yesterday four police officers for the killing of a father and son during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs in 2016.

Judge Ma. Rowena Violago Alejandria of the Caloocan City Regional Trial Court Branch 121 found M/ Sgt. Virgilio Cervantes as well as Corporals Arnel de Guzman, Johnston Alacre and Artemio Saguros guilty of homicide for the death of Luis Bonifacio and his son Gabriel.

The policemen were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The court also ordered them to pay the victims’ heirs P400,000 for actual, moral, temperate and civil damages.

The Bonifacio family described the conviction as a “partial victory” as the police officers were initially charged with murder. The Office of the Ombudsman downgraded the case to homicide.

Based on court records, around 15 to 20 anti-narcotics officers stormed the victims’ house on Sept. 15, 2016.

Bonifacio’s widow, Mary Ann Domingo, said he pleaded on his knees as guns were pointed at his head.

Domingo said Gabriel refused to leave his father as she and her other children were dragged outside when they heard gunshots coming from the house.

Bonifacio died at the scene while Gabriel was pronounced dead on arrival in the hospital.

In March 2017, Domingo filed murder charges against the Caloocan policemen.

Citing lack of evidence, the ombudsman downgraded the charge to homicide in 2021.

The National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) welcomed the conviction of the Caloocan policemen.

“It has been a long and arduous journey for justice, fueled more by the courage and determination of the Bonifacio family as well as supporting organizations and people rather than by any genuine effort on the part of authorities,” the NUPL said.

“This homicide conviction has shown that the bloody hands of authorities are behind Oplan Tokhang, which left thousands, mostly from the ranks of the destitute, dead,” the group added.

Cristina Palabay, secretary general of rights group Karapatan, said the police officers should have been convicted of murder, which carries a penalty of life in prison.

This is the fourth conviction of police personnel involved in the thousands of killings in Duterte’s drug war, Palabay said. — Janvic Mateo, Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

CALOOCAN CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Over P21-M worth of drugs seized in weeklong anti-drug ops in CAR

Over P21-M worth of drugs seized in weeklong anti-drug ops in CAR

By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
The Cordillera Administrative Region police boasts of hauling morden P21 million worth of illegal drugs from series...
Nation
fbtw
Coron exec wants 2 vloggers declared persona non grata

Coron exec wants 2 vloggers declared persona non grata

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
A councilor in Coron, Palawan wants two vloggers be declared as persona non grata for entering into and accosting a staff...
Nation
fbtw
6 dead, 4 hurt in General Santos City highway accident

6 dead, 4 hurt in General Santos City highway accident

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Five commuters, among them a one-year-old and a tricycle driver, died when the three-wheeled vehicle carrying them collided...
Nation
fbtw
Basilan&rsquo;s Lamitan City declared 'Abu Sayyaf-free'

Basilan’s Lamitan City declared 'Abu Sayyaf-free'

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The police, military and local executives on Tuesday declared Lamitan City in Basilan free from the presence of the Abu...
Nation
fbtw
2 outer lanes of Mindanao Avenue to close on June 29

2 outer lanes of Mindanao Avenue to close on June 29

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
According to the DOTr, the said lanes will be closed to give way for the construction of the Tandang Sora Station of the Metro...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P600,000 smuggled cigarettes set for destruction

P600,000 smuggled cigarettes set for destruction

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs will destroy up to P600,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes seized recently in Lanao del Norte.
Nation
fbtw
Man indicted for selling child porn materials

Man indicted for selling child porn materials

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice has filed charges against a man who allegedly sold online materials showing sexual abuse and exploitation...
Nation
fbtw
Grab driver dies, 2 hurt in Quezon City shooting

Grab driver dies, 2 hurt in Quezon City shooting

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A driver of ride-hailing app Grab was killed while two others were wounded in a shooting in Quezon City before dawn yest...
Nation
fbtw
PCG member nabbed for indiscriminate&nbsp;firing

PCG member nabbed for indiscriminate firing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A member of the Philippine Coast Guard was arrested for alleged indiscriminate firing in Sampaloc, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan court finds four police guilty in drug war killings

Caloocan court finds four police guilty in drug war killings

By Pam Castro | 10 hours ago
Four Philippine police officers were found guilty of killing a father and son, Caloocan court officials said, in a rare case...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with