MMC approves resolution vs ‘spaghetti’ wires

Workers cut burned wires and fix electrical meters in Parola Compound, Manila on April 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Council (MMC) yesterday approved a resolution urging local government units (LGUs) to enact ordinances that would regulate the installation of telecommunications and electric wires.

The resolution seeks to eliminate dangling or “spaghetti” wires that clutter the streets and pose risks to the public.

The resolution was approved during a joint meeting of the MMC and the Regional Development Council at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig.

Acting MMDA Chairman Romando Artes emphasized the urgency of addressing the problem, noting that tangled wires and overloaded electric poles disrupt traffic flow and pose threats to public safety.

Artes said an information drive would be launched to warn residents about potential disruptions during the cleanup of dangling wires and cables in Metro Manila.

Artes underscored the need for cooperation among LGUs, telecommunication companies and utility firms to remove unused and tangled wires.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, who heads the MMC, supported the resolution.

He said the city government has been implementing an ordinance on anti-dangling wires since 2020 to prevent fires and road accidents.