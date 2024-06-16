PNP: Erring cops may get 5-year promotion ban

MANILA, Philippines — Seeking to deter police officers from dipping their hands in illegal activities, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is considering imposing a five-year promotion ban on personnel who are demoted or suspended for offenses.

Col. Jean Fajardo, the PNP’s publicist, said if the proposal is approved, it would bar from getting promoted for five years police officers who were slapped with the corresponding penalties.

She said the proposal is “being studied” to serve as a deterrent.

Under Republic Act 9708, which outlines the qualifications and guidelines for the appointment, promotion and continuing education of uniformed members of the PNP, police officers who have cases where probable cause was determined are ineligible for promotion.

However, if the case remains unresolved after two years, a police officer shall be considered for promotion.

If a police officer is found guilty by final judgment, the promotion shall be recalled without prejudice to the imposition of appropriate penalties under applicable laws.

Several police officers were caught recently for misconduct. Among them is a police major in Bulacan who is under investigation after a subordinate accused him of sexual harassment.