Raps filed vs player, employees involved in bingo scam

MANILA, Philippines – The operator of one of the country's biggest mall-based bingo games has filed estafa charges against a BingoPlus player and three BingoPlus employees after it was discovered that they had conspired with each other to fix a BingoPlus game in order to win a jackpot prize amounting to P3.96 million.

In a statement, BingoPlus said that it was filing charges as it is committed "to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and trust within our community."

The company stressed that it "has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct and we will take all necessary legal actions to ensure that these individuals will be punished for their criminal actions."

"BingoPlus remains dedicated to providing a safe, fair, and enjoyable gaming experience for all."

Now facing charges are three BingoPlus SM City Cauayan employees, who together with a BingoPlus player allegedly worked together to fix the results of the Bingo Milyonaryo game held in the SM City Cauayan branch of BingoPlus.

In the complaint filed on Thursday by the Office of the City Prosecutor in Cauayan City, Isabela, the suspects are accused of engaging in "game fixing activities" and employing "fraudulent practices" to ensure that Ramirez would win the Bingo Milyonaryo jackpot on January 19, 2024.

One of the suspects was the host during the game, while the two others were the game attendants on duty.

According to the complaint, as a result of the "concerted acts" of the three BingoPlus employees, they were able "to successfully implement their devious scheme of helping their cohort, Respondent Rafael, to win the jackpot prize." The player-suspect would later approach the Bingo Plus SM City Cauayan branch manager to complain that he had been "scammed" by the three BingoPlus employees.

After the game-fixing scheme was reported to law enforcement authorities, an investigation by the police revealed that after player-suspect had claimed the jackpot prize, which amounted to P3.16 million after taxes, he split the winnings with the three BingoPlus employees.

In an internal investigation conducted by Grand Polaris Gaming Co. Inc., the operator of BingoPlus, the audit findings showed that the three BingoPlus employees had devised and implemented a scheme to fix the game by ensuring that the bingo numbers to be announced by suspect-host in the Bingo Milyonaryo game matched those in the bingo card purchased by player-suspect, the game's lone bettor.

To verify the allegations of game fixing, the audit team gathered evidence and extensively reviewed the CCTV and camera footage of the Bingo Plus SM City Cauayan Branch. The team also reviewed pertinent records and supporting documents, evaluated and tested the control activities composing the Bingo Milyonaryo game, and also interviewed concerned employees.

BingoPlus explained in their statement that following their extensive internal investigation, "we discovered that these individuals conspired to defraud BingoPlus through fraudulent schemes aimed at securing wins in our bingo games. These actions clearly constitute serious violation of law."

Based on the audit findings and the police investigation that followed the incident, the complaint said that "as clear as day, it became clear that Grand Polaris became a victim of this devious scheme concocted by the Respondents."

Those involved in the scheme are now charged with estafa under Article 315 Section 3(b) and 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code. A person who commits estafa under Section 3(b) is defined as someone who defrauds another by "resorting to some fraudulent practice to insure success in a gambling game."

If found guilty, all those involved in the scam could face prison terms ranging from four to eight years.