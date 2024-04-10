^

Nation

Mindoro bishop bans debunked Lipa apparition devotion, image

Rommel F. Lopez - Philstar.com
April 10, 2024 | 6:38pm
Mindoro bishop bans debunked Lipa apparition devotion, image
Our Lady Mary Mediatrix of All Grace
shenvivogelera

The bishop of Mindoro warned priests and laity of his jurisdiction to refrain from observing and celebrating the debunked apparition of the Virgin Mary in Lipa, adding that any religious articles related to the event must not be distributed.

Bishop Pablito Tagura, SVD, DD, Apostolic Vicar of San Jose in Mindoro issued a circular letter reminding the clergy, religious men and women and laity of the Apostolic Vicariate about the Holy See’s release of the 1951 decree stating that the reported 1948 apparitions of the Virgin Mary to a young Carmelite postulant in a Carmelite convent in Lipa City, Batangas has “no supernatural origin”. 

The circular was co-signed by Fr. Giovanni Gatdula, JCL, chancellor of the Apostolic Vicariate.

Tagura urged Catholics of the apostolic vicariate to “kindly refrain from observing and celebrating September 12 as a memorial of the alleged apparition of the Blessed Mother in Lipa.”

He also said that no one is allowed to “distribute images, scapulars, and any religious articles related to the same event”.

In July 2023, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines president, Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, released a circular informing the Roman Catholic bishops of the Philippines that the then-prefect of the Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), Luis Cardinal Ladaria, SJ, told the CBCP to dissuade any form of activity in all dioceses and parishes in the Philippines commemorating the 75th anniversary of the apparition in Lipa.

In February 2024, David sent to the CBCP bishops a copy of the October 2023 letter of the current DDF prefect, Victor Cardinal Fernandez, where the cardinal reminded Filipino bishops against the association of the Mary Mediatrix of all Graces image to the debunked apparition since it “can easily confuse” the faithful further discouraging its distribution and propagation.

In March 2024, the Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera released a copy of the 1951 Vatican decision decreeing that the events at Lipa in 1948 have “no supernatural character or origin.”

Bishop Tagura ended his circular by reminding devotees to “grow in their Christian Faith through other Marian mediations, duly recognized by the Catholic Church.

vuukle comment

ROMAN CATHOLIC

VATICAN

VIRGIN MARY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit&rsquo;s convoy flagged on EDSA busway

Chavit’s convoy flagged on EDSA busway

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson will give P100,000 in cash reward to traffic enforcers of the...
Nation
fbtw
28,330 barangays drug-free &ndash; PDEA

28,330 barangays drug-free – PDEA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
A total of 28,330 barangays nationwide have been declared drug-free under the administration of President Marcos.
Nation
fbtw
Philippines, US air forces hold drills

Philippines, US air forces hold drills

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The air forces of the Philippines and United States started the first leg of Cope Thunder at the Basa Air Base in Floridablanca,...
Nation
fbtw
Pinoys hurt in Taiwan quake rise to 11

Pinoys hurt in Taiwan quake rise to 11

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Two more overseas Filipino workers were reported injured in the aftermath of a strong earthquake in Taiwan, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
13 BI officers face kidnap, extortion raps

13 BI officers face kidnap, extortion raps

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Thirteen officers of the Bureau of Immigration accused of kidnapping 16 Indians are facing criminal charges before the Pasay...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P40.8 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga

P40.8 million shabu seized in Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized shabu with an estimated street value of P34 million in Malabang,...
Nation
fbtw
Nearly 2 million register for 2025 polls &ndash; Comelec

Nearly 2 million register for 2025 polls – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Almost two million voters have registered for the May 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections reported yeste...
Nation
fbtw
Jail officer held for indiscriminate firing

Jail officer held for indiscriminate firing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
An officer of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology was arrested yesterday after he nearly killed a driver of a ride-hailing...
Nation
fbtw
Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair heads to Benguet

Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair heads to Benguet

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
In a bid to extend vital government services directly to the people of Benguet and surrounding communities, more than 50 agencies...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with