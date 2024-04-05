^

Bolt cutter gang men steal P.5M worth mobile phones from Session Road gadget store

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 6:40pm
Bolt cutter gang men steal P.5M worth mobile phones from Session Road gadget store
Session Road in Baguio City in March 2022
Image by Ralff Nestor Nacor via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City police investigators are sifting into evidences including security cameras seeking the identities of still unknown suspects who broke into a cellular phone store along Session Road on Thursday daw.

Police found out that at least four to five suspects used a bolt-cutter to breach the padlock of the roll-up door and hauled all the high-end digital gadgets valued to reach P500,000.

Some of the digital gadgets in the store were from famous brands worth P90,000 and above.

Authorities believe that the suspects were able to hide from unsuspecting passersby by parking an SUV infront of the store.

Other CCTV security footage have also been obtained by investigators including the bolt-cutter used in the heist, while also not completely negating a possible inside-job to the robbery that was easily pulled off.

It has been long since bolt-cutter gang men victimized establishments in Baguio City. 

BAGUIO CITY

SESSION ROAD
