^

Nation

Missing state university staff found in Sultan Kudarat river, murdered

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 5:50pm
Missing state university staff found in Sultan Kudarat river, murdered
The cadaver of Junie Imperio, reported missing on April 2, 2024 bore bullet holes and stab wounds.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A missing senior administrative staff of a state university was found dead in a shallow river in Bagumbayan town, Sultan Kudarat province on Wednesday.

The victim was shot in the head and has stab wounds in the neck.

The Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 separately confirmed on Thursday that the dead man found in a shallow portion of the Ala River in Barangay Biwang, Bagumbayan is Junie Imperio, first reported missing on Tuesday by his friends and relatives.

Imperio was a senior staff in the graduate school of the Sultan Kudarat State University in Tacurong City, also in Sultan Kudarat province.

He was last seen by neighbors leaving their village in Barangay Kalawag 2 in Isulan, the provincial capital of Sultan Kudarat, a day before he was found dead in a downstream stretch of the Ala River near the border of Isulan and Bagumbayan towns.

Imperio’s relatives and co-workers told reporters that his motorcycle is missing, now subject of search by barangay officials in Bagumbayan and the local police.

vuukle comment

BAGUMBAYAN

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makati to close roads for Thailand-Philippines food fest

Makati to close roads for Thailand-Philippines food fest

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Makati City government will implement road closures from April 5 to 7 for the Thailand-Philippines Street Food Festi...
Nation
fbtw
Public warned of tourist accommodation scam in Baguio City

Public warned of tourist accommodation scam in Baguio City

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Baguio City government has reiterated its warning against the lingering accommodation scam in the city.
Nation
fbtw
P102 million marijuana in balikbayan boxes seized in Manila port

P102 million marijuana in balikbayan boxes seized in Manila port

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has confiscated five balikbayan boxes containing 82 kilos of marijuana and 1,881 cannabis vape pens...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Rabies outbreak a cause for concern&rsquo;

‘Rabies outbreak a cause for concern’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The outbreak of rabies in the country is a cause for concern, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Nation
fbtw
AFP, NPA clash: Hundreds flee homes in Abra town

AFP, NPA clash: Hundreds flee homes in Abra town

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
At least 137 families or 483 residents
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Private hospital accused of illegal detention

Private hospital accused of illegal detention

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A private hospital in Valenzuela City is in hot water for allegedly detaining relatives of patients who are not able to settle...
Nation
fbtw
Davao&rsquo;s new drug war: 51 suspects nabbed

Davao’s new drug war: 51 suspects nabbed

19 hours ago
Fifty-one drug suspects have been arrested in Davao City since Mayor Sebastian Duterte declared a new war on drugs.
Nation
fbtw
State of calamity in Ifugao town due to El Ni&ntilde;o

State of calamity in Ifugao town due to El Niño

By Jun Elias | 19 hours ago
A state of calamity has been declared in Mayoyao town in Ifugao due to the damage to agriculture caused by El Niñ...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan junks ex-Palawan execs&rsquo; bid to dismiss raps

Sandigan junks ex-Palawan execs’ bid to dismiss raps

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the appeal of three former provincial government officials of Palawan to be allowed to seek...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with