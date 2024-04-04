^

2 villagers get wounded in clash between rival Moro groups

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 3:25pm
2 villagers get wounded in clash between rival Moro groups
Map of Maguindanao del Sur
Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY — Two villagers were badly wounded in the crossfire between two feuding Moro groups in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday night.

In a report to Bangsamoro Police Director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn on Thursday, the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office identified the victims as Miden Sabpa Dalana and Mohamiden Midtimbang Dasil, now confined in a hospital.

Dalana and Dasil were trapped in the middle of two groups armed with M14 and M16 assault rifles, one led by Zainudin Kiaro and the other by a certain Commander Badruddin, that clashed in a secluded area in Barangay Pembalkan late Wednesday.

Police and military intelligence sources said that the two groups are both identified with the allies Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, tagged in all deadly bombings in Central Mindanao since 2014.

Radio reports on Thursday stated that local officials and the police are initiating measures meant to disengage the two feudal groups and prevent a repeat of Wednesday’s gunfight that left two innocent residents of Barangay Pembalkan wounded.

The incident sent innocent barangay folks running for their lives.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR

MAMASAPANO
