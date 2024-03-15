Ilocos farmers get P28.4 million aid amid El Niño

Officials inspect a dried up field in Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro on February 27, 2024, following the local government's declaration of a state of calamity due to the severe damage of El Niño on the town's farmlands.

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union Philippines — Farmers in La Union, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan have received agricultural supplies worth P28.4 million from the Department of Agriculture (DA) to mitigate the effects of El Niño.

The DA said it provided hybrid seeds and insecticides worth P21.1 million; assorted vegetable seeds, P6.2 million, and 2,000 bottles of pesticides.

Analiza Ramos, DA-Ilocos operations officer, said damage to crops in the region due to El Niño was estimated at P103.2 million; rice, P50 million; corn, P44.9 million, and high-value crops, P8.3 million.

“We are updating the El Niño action plan... so we can start the interventions for farmers who were validated,” Ramos said.

Annie Bares, DA regional executive director, said the department continues to validate the extent of damage, particularly in Pangasinan and Ilocos Norte.