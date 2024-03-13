^

Nation

Fire hits PGH building

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 5:02pm
Fire hits PGH building
Patients and staff from the Philippine General Hospital in Ermita, Manila evacuate after the building was hit by a fire that reached the third alarm on March 13, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6: 24 p.m.) — Fire engulfed parts of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Padre Faura St. in Manila on Wednesday. 

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), the fire, affecting wards one to three of the PGH, has escalated to alert level three.

The fire reached alert level one at 3 p.m and level two at 3:11 p.m.

The fire at the state-run hospital was declared “under control” at 3:34 p.m.

It was declared that the fire was completely extinguished at 4:30 p.m., according to the Manila DRRMO.

Patients from the cancer ward were evacuated outside the building as people inhaled smoke. They will be transferred to various hospitals of the Department of Health. 

"All DOH hospitals in NCR have been alerted and are prepared to accommodate patients," the health department's statement read.

As of writing, authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the fire.  — with reports from News5/Justinne Punsalang

vuukle comment

DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT OFFICE

PHILIPPINE GENERAL HOSPITAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA drops appeal on SC ruling

MMDA drops appeal on SC ruling

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority would no longer file a motion for the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision...
Nation
fbtw
Group opposes ban on e-trikes, e-bikes

Group opposes ban on e-trikes, e-bikes

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A commuter group yesterday criticized a move of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to prohibit electric bicycles...
Nation
fbtw
Cops in arrest of film director face raps

Cops in arrest of film director face raps

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has filed administrative cases against the PNP officers who arrested film director Jade Castro...
Nation
fbtw
No competition between motorcycle taxis, other transport modes &mdash; LTFRB

No competition between motorcycle taxis, other transport modes — LTFRB

6 hours ago
Motorcycles taxis do not pose a threat to other public utility vehicles (PUVs), including jeepneys and tricycles, as a means...
Nation
fbtw
275 BuCor personnel face job loss

275 BuCor personnel face job loss

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
At least 275 personnel of the Bureau of Corrections are set to lose their jobs for failing to complete the required eligibility...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC seizes P238.2 million marijuana in balikbayan boxes

BOC seizes P238.2 million marijuana in balikbayan boxes

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has confiscated 198.5 kilos of dried marijuana in balikbayan boxes valued at P238.2 million smugled...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Hijack profile&rsquo; scams spike in February &ndash; PNP-ACG

‘Hijack profile’ scams spike in February – PNP-ACG

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Cases of “hijack profile” scams surged last month, the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group...
Nation
fbtw
LTO chief inspects 2 groups&rsquo; PUVs for roadworthiness

LTO chief inspects 2 groups’ PUVs for roadworthiness

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II yesterday led a roadworthiness inspection of vehicles of two transport groups...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Angat&rsquo;s water level to drop by .40 meters daily&rsquo;

‘Angat’s water level to drop by .40 meters daily’

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam may drop by up to .40 meters daily in April as the temperature gets warmer due to El Ni&nti...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with