Fire hits PGH building

Patients and staff from the Philippine General Hospital in Ermita, Manila evacuate after the building was hit by a fire that reached the third alarm on March 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6: 24 p.m.) — Fire engulfed parts of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Padre Faura St. in Manila on Wednesday.

According to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), the fire, affecting wards one to three of the PGH, has escalated to alert level three.

The fire reached alert level one at 3 p.m and level two at 3:11 p.m.

The fire at the state-run hospital was declared “under control” at 3:34 p.m.

It was declared that the fire was completely extinguished at 4:30 p.m., according to the Manila DRRMO.

Patients from the cancer ward were evacuated outside the building as people inhaled smoke. They will be transferred to various hospitals of the Department of Health.

"All DOH hospitals in NCR have been alerted and are prepared to accommodate patients," the health department's statement read.

As of writing, authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the fire. — with reports from News5/Justinne Punsalang