^

Nation

Girlfriend, boyfriend end lives in separate suicides

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 6:36pm
Girlfriend, boyfriend end lives in separate suicides
Stock image of a hand.
Image by soumen82hazra from Pixabay

Trigger warning: Suicide

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A Teduray woman and her boyfriend took their own lives seven hours apart in a secluded barangay in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday.

The South Upi Municipal Police Station, in a report on Monday to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said the young woman, whose full name is withheld on request of relatives, was found lifeless in Sitio Lambangian in Barangay Kuya after their clan elders reportedly opposed her planned marriage with her boyfriend.

The woman’s boyfriend, who is from the nearby Kalamansig town in Sultan Kudarat, also ended his life several hours later in another area in Barangay Kuya when he learned that her girlfriend had committed suicide.

His relatives immediately took his body, which they intended to bury in his nearby hometown, Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat province, about 30 kilometers southwest of South Upi.

South Upi Mayor Reynalbert Insular has dispatched social welfare service employees of their local government unit to the families of the two for counseling and other humanitarian interventions.

 

 

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be reached through the following hotlines: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).

vuukle comment

MENTAL HEALTH

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
British sex offender barred from Philippines

British sex offender barred from Philippines

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A British man convicted of molesting a child tried to enter the country on Feb. 14, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported...
Nation
fbtw
6 nabbed for illegal quarrying

6 nabbed for illegal quarrying

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested six men for alleged involvement in illegal quarry operations in Hermosa,...
Nation
fbtw
11 nabbed in online casino raid

11 nabbed in online casino raid

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
Eleven people were arrested when law enforcement agencies raided an online casino hub in Parañaque City at past midnight...
Nation
fbtw
P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics police officers arrested two drug suspects and seized 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued...
Nation
fbtw
Woman shot dead by ex-reservist

Woman shot dead by ex-reservist

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
A 43-year-old woman was gunned down in Parañaque City on Thursday night, reportedly by a former military reservis...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Too much sweets can harm kids&rsquo; learning, intelligence &ndash; expert

Too much sweets can harm kids’ learning, intelligence – expert

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Consuming too much sweets can impair children’s learning ability and intelligence, according to a neurology expert...
Nation
fbtw
BI, Australia work on border management

BI, Australia work on border management

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration is partnering with the Australian government for border management involving international flights...
Nation
fbtw
Hundreds of OFWs in Iraq to lose jobs

Hundreds of OFWs in Iraq to lose jobs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
With the impending pullout of the United States from its bases in Iraq, hundreds of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected...
Nation
fbtw
2 suspects in street sweeper&rsquo;s slay identified

2 suspects in street sweeper’s slay identified

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
Two men who shot dead a street sweeper in Taguig on Friday have been identified, the Southern Police District reported.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with