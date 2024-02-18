P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

Erlito Flores and Elmer Enverga, both 37 years old, are being held by police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) operatives on charges of drug trafficking.

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics police officers arrested two drug suspects and seized 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P1.36 million during a sting in Taguig City on Friday night.

PDEG director Brig. Gen. Dionisio Bartolome Jr. said the suspects were collared in Barangay San Miguel at around 8 p.m.

The two suspects have been under surveillance after a tipster informed the police about their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.