^

Nation

P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2024 | 12:00am
P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig
Erlito Flores and Elmer Enverga, both 37 years old, are being held by police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) operatives on charges of drug trafficking.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, file

MANILA, Philippines —  Anti-narcotics police officers arrested two drug suspects and seized 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P1.36 million during a sting in Taguig City on Friday night.

Erlito Flores and Elmer Enverga, both 37 years old, are being held by police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) operatives on charges of drug trafficking.

PDEG director Brig. Gen. Dionisio Bartolome Jr. said the suspects were collared in Barangay San Miguel at around 8 p.m.

The two suspects have been under surveillance after a tipster informed the police about their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.            

vuukle comment

ENVERGA

FLORES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

11 nabbed in online casino raid

By Nillicent Bautista | 7 hours ago
Eleven people were arrested when law enforcement agencies raided an online casino hub in Parañaque City at past midnight on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

By John Unson | 15 hours ago
Four shabu dealers who reportedly have links with local terror groups were arrested in separate operations in two Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw

Man, 45, demands sex from minor

By Ghio Ong | 7 hours ago
A 45-year-old man was arrested in Manila after he allegedly demanded nude photos and sex from a girl after giving her money to help with her brother-in-law’s funeral expenses.
Nation
fbtw
Illegal firearms, ammunition dealer in Maguindanao del Sur busted

Illegal firearms, ammunition dealer in Maguindanao del Sur busted

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The police seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various calibers and four .45 caliber pistols from an illegal dealer,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Filmmaker, 3 others face arson raps

By Michelle Zoleta | 7 hours ago
The provincial prosecutor’s office has recommended the filing of charges against a film director and his three companions who were accused of burning a modern jeep in Catanauan, Quezon on Feb. 1.
Nation
fbtw

Guns, ammo seized in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Four caliber .45 pistols and bullets for various guns were seized from a suspected gunrunner in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Raise cancer awareness &ndash; Go

Raise cancer awareness – Go

7 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go attended the fifth anniversary celebration of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act at the SMX Convention...
Nation
fbtw
Tour guide dies after accidentally falling off cliff in Bataan

Tour guide dies after accidentally falling off cliff in Bataan

By James Relativo | 18 hours ago
A local tourist guide in his late 30s fell off a cliff in Mariveles, Bataan last Thursday night, resulting in injuries and...
Nation
fbtw
House panel probes PUVMP agencies

House panel probes PUVMP agencies

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Claiming that the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program is going nowhere, House of Representatives...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with