CWC launches Makabata helpline in Makati

CWC Undersecretary Angelo Tapales and Mayor Abby Binay signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the city hall on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) has partnered with the city government of Makati to implement the Mahalin at Kalingain ang ating mga Bata (MAKABATA) Helpline 1383 project in the city.

Under the MOU, the MAKABATA helpline will be adopted in the city to serve as an additional hotline service that is accessible to the public for child-related concerns.

First launched in November 2023, the hotline was developed by the CWC to provide a “platform for children to report any form of violence, abuse and exploitation.”