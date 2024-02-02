February 13 holiday in Parañaque

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared Feb. 13 a special non-working holiday in Parañaque for the celebration of its 26th cityhood anniversary.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Proclamation No. 461 last Jan. 26.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the city of Parañaque be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the proclamation read.

In a Facebook post, Parañaque Mayor Eric Olivarez unveiled several activities that will be conducted during the month-long celebration from Jan. 22 to Feb. 18.

“We will be launching health, education, and livelihood programs. These will all take place in every corner of the city,” he said.