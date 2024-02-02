Only 1 tropical cyclone seen this month – PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the first tropical cyclone to enter the country this year would be named Aghon.

MANILA, Philippines — No more than one tropical cyclone may enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month.

State meteorologists said cyclones usually take two tracks in February.

The weather disturbance may develop southeast of Mindanao and tread or make landfall near the Visayas. It may also develop east of Mindanao and recurve back into the Pacific Ocean.

PAGASA said it is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) south of Mindanao.

The trough of the LPA is bringing scattered rains over Mindanao, Central Visayas, Negros Occidental and Southern Leyte.