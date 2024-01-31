^

Nation

Marcos not in narco-list – Bato

Philstar.com
January 31, 2024 | 9:00am
Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presided over the Senate hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs joint with Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development on Tuesday, which inquired on the "Ayuda Scam" in Davao Del Norte and Davao De Oro.
Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was never included in any narco-list when he was chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), contradicting the allegation made by former President Rodrigo Duterte. 

In an interview, Dela Rosa said that during his entire stint as the country’s top cop, he never saw Marcos’ name in any list of personalities involved in the illegal drug trade. 

“Wala akong nakita. May mga chismis lang, pero sa aking mga listahan noong ako ay Chief PNP, wala akong nakita,” Dela Rosa said, refuting the allegation made by Duterte. 

When asked if Marcos was ever investigated nor suspected of illegal drugs, the former PNP chief said: “Wala. Hindi namin siya inimbestigahan.”

Dela Rosa’s statement concurs with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which also contradicted the former president’s claim, stressing that Marcos’ name was never included ever since the National Drug Information System or NDIS was created. 

“Based on all the foregoing facts, the PDEA asserts that President Marcos Jr. is not and was never in its watchlist,” the PDEA said in a statement.

“It is worthwhile to note that, when the former President took over in 2016, his administration came out with a list, which was then initially called the ‘narco-list, sometimes referred to as the Duterte list, and upon continuing validation and re-validation, it became the Inter-Agency Drug Information Database, or IDI,” the PDEA said.

“The name of President Marcos is also not in the said list,” the agency added.

Likewise, Sen. Imee Marcos said that Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte has apologized to her for calling for the chief executive’s resignation. 

“Mayor Baste approached me to say sorry over and over again. I understood him for being emotional because of concerns that his father and sister may be arrested,” Sen. Marcos said in an interview.

Duterte camp's call for Marcos resignation 'self-serving', says labor leader

Duterte camp's call for Marcos resignation 'self-serving', says labor leader

13 hours ago
The Dutertes’ recent call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign would not only be self-serving but is also a...
Nation
150 Valenzuela health workers get TESDA certification

150 Valenzuela health workers get TESDA certification

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
At least 150 barangay health workers in Valenzuela City received Level 2 certification from the Technical Education and Skills...
Nation
Rob suspect, 2 others hurt in shootout

Rob suspect, 2 others hurt in shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Three persons were wounded in a firefight after seven men reportedly attempted to rob a Chinese businesswoman and her companions...
Nation
Negros Occidental El Niño agriculture losses hit P7 million

Negros Occidental El Niño agriculture losses hit P7 million

By Gilbert Bayoran | 11 hours ago
Damage to rice fields in three areas in Negros Occidental, which are experiencing drought due to El Niño, has reached...
Nation
3 cops slain in clash with Samar gang members

3 cops slain in clash with Samar gang members

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Three policemen were killed and four others were wounded in a shootout with members of a criminal gang in Sta. Margarita,...
Nation
Flu-like illnesses declining – DOH

Flu-like illnesses declining – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Cases of influenza-like illness in the country are on the downtrend, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
6 Dawlah Islamiya, 2 Reds surrender in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Six Dawlah Islamiya terrorists and two New People’s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered and turned over their guns in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.
Nation
CHR probes slay of Mindoro Oriental village exec

CHR probes slay of Mindoro Oriental village exec

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights-Mimaropa office is investigating the killing of a barangay official in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro...
Nation
Go aids Iloilo typhoon victims

Go aids Iloilo typhoon victims

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go led a relief activity for victims of Typhoon Egay in Iloilo City as well as Zarraga and Pavia towns after attending...
Nation
