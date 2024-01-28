^

P7.14 million shabu seized in Caloocan

Emmanuel Tupas, Nillicent Bautista - The Philippine Star
January 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Stock image of methamphetamine.
Image by JR from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents seized 1.05 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P7.14 million in a sting in Caloocan City at past midnight yesterday.

Two people were arrested in the operation, which occurred at the corner of Zapote Road and Ilang-Ilang street in Barangay 177 at around 12:55 a.m., the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said in a report.

The PDEA identified the suspects as Raquel Macmod, 33, and Abdulbasit Ali, 34. They are being held on complaints of drug trafficking.

Seized from the suspects were identification cards, a car and a cell phone.

Meanwhile, three drug suspects were caught with around 10.29 grams of shabu valued at P70,000 and P500 in marked money in Navotas City on Friday.

Northern Police District director Brig. Gen. Rizalito Gapas said the suspects, whom he did not identify, were arrested along Paltok street in Barangay Daanghari at around 9:39 p.m.

In Quezon City, two kilos of marijuana with a street value of P240,000 were confiscated from Alexander Dumagas, 35, in a sting in Barangay Payatas B on Friday.

The Taguig police confiscated over 35 grams of shabu valued at P238,000 from a suspect identified only as Kel, 27, in Barangay South Signal at past 11 p.m.

In another operation, 23.5 grams of shabu were seized from a suspect identified only as Kets, 49, in a sting in Barangay Bangkal at past 5 p.m.

