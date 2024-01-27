^

Cops plant 10,000 tree seedlings in BARMM provinces

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 3:50pm
The simultaneous tree planting activities by police personnel in the six Bangsamoro provinces on Friday was assisted by the region’s environment and natural resources ministry.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Police personnel in six provinces of the Bangsamoro region simultaneously planted on Friday some 10,000 forest and fruit tree seedlings in open fields in support of the government’s environment-protection thrusts.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, led the tree planting activities around their headquarters in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Radio reports here and in nearby cities in Region 12 on Saturday stated that the provincial police directors in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi also led their subordinates in planting tree seedlings in denuded areas in the six provinces that comprise the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“The activity is part of the Makakalikasan Program of the Philippine National Police," Nobleza told reporters via Viber message on Saturday morning.

Nobleza had said that PRO-BAR is thankful to the Ministry of the Environment, Natural Resources and Energy-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao for supporting the PNP’s reforestation activity in BARMM on Friday.

MENRE-BARMM officials told reporters here on Saturday that no fewer than 10,000 forest and fruit tree seedlings were planted by members of the PNP in different provinces in the autonomous region last Friday.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

TREE PLANTING
By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago

By Michelle Zoleta | 17 hours ago

