Ombudsman suspends Northern Samar town mayor

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Ombudsman suspends Northern Samar town mayor
The Department of the Interior and Local Government served the suspension order yesterday.
Office of the Ombudsman Philippines / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Mayor Jose Arturo Suan of Allen, Northern Samar has been suspended for six months in connection with a road project of the municipal government in a private property.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government served the suspension order yesterday.

Vice Mayor Christian Lao was named acting mayor while Sangguniang Bayan member Ronnel Cajandab will assume as vice mayor.

In a decision dated Aug. 30, 2023, but released only yesterday, the ombudsman said Suan was found guilty of grave abuse of authority and oppression.

The suspension order stemmed from a complaint filed by a certain Maricon Ablig, whose private property was used for the road project.

The ombudsman said Suan abused his authority when he pushed through with the project without expropriation proceedings with Ablig. It said Suan also ordered the demolition of a concrete fence that Ablig built, without providing just compensation.

“His deliberate failure to investigate on the propriety of the road construction despite several expressions of disapproval by complainant... manifests bad faith on his part,” the decision signed by Deputy Ombudsman Jose Balmeo Jr. read.

Suan’s office said the mayor filed a motion for reconsideration of the ombudsman’s ruling.

