Fake feng shui expert arrested

Ivan Borromeo was apprehended by operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QPCD)’s special operations unit in a condominium building in Barangay Socorro at around 4:20 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — A man who allegedly stole P50 million from his victims over several years by posing as a feng shui expert was arrested in Quezon City on Thursday.

Borromeo, who also goes by the names Mark Lester Alvarez and Celine, was apprehended based on a warrant of arrest issued by a Quezon City court for estafa and theft.

The court set the bail bond for Borromeo’s temporary liberty at P56,000.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said Borromeo has targeted affluent families by posing as a feng shui expert.

“Sa dami ng mayayaman na nabiktima niya, more or less P50 million,” Maranan said in a message on Viber when asked the amount of money Borromeo had swindled.

In an interview with Net 25, Maranan said Borromeo would also steal jewelry from his victims when he would assess their homes as a feng shui expert.

Police said they hunted down Borromeo for over two weeks. He tried to elude them by transferring to other condominium units.

Based on their background investigation, police said Borromeo has been targeting affluent families since 2015.

The suspect was brought to the QCPD headquarters at Camp Karingal, where he underwent booking procedures.