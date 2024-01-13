^

Nation

Fake feng shui expert arrested

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Fake feng shui expert arrested
Ivan Borromeo was apprehended by operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QPCD)’s special operations unit in a condominium building in Barangay Socorro at around 4:20 p.m.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, file

MANILA, Philippines — A man who allegedly stole P50 million from his victims over several years by posing as a feng shui expert was arrested in Quezon City on Thursday.

Ivan Borromeo was apprehended by operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QPCD)’s special operations unit in a condominium building in Barangay Socorro at around 4:20 p.m.

Borromeo, who also goes by the names Mark Lester Alvarez and Celine, was apprehended based on a warrant of arrest issued by a Quezon City court for estafa and theft.

The court set the bail bond for Borromeo’s temporary liberty at P56,000.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said Borromeo has targeted affluent families by posing as a feng shui expert.

“Sa dami ng mayayaman na nabiktima niya, more or less P50 million,” Maranan said in a message on Viber when asked the amount of money Borromeo had swindled.

In an interview with Net 25, Maranan said Borromeo would also steal jewelry from his victims when he would assess their homes as a feng shui expert.

Police said they hunted down Borromeo for over two weeks. He tried to elude them by transferring to other condominium units.

Based on their background investigation, police said Borromeo has been targeting affluent families since 2015.

The suspect was brought to the QCPD headquarters at Camp Karingal, where he underwent booking procedures.

vuukle comment

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Husband destroys OFW&rsquo;s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

Husband destroys OFW’s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

By Butch Quejada, Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
The husband of an overseas Filipino worker was arrested for allegedly tearing up her passport and boarding pass as well as...
Nation
fbtw
Tarlac lotto player wins P16.8 million jackpot

Tarlac lotto player wins P16.8 million jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
A bettor in Camiling, Tarlac won the jackpot in the Regular Lotto 6/42 drawn on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw

‘Downgrade Abu kidnap threat in Sulu-Celebes seas’

By Roel Pareño | 2 days ago
A Singapore-based anti-piracy and high sea robbery monitoring group has recommended the downgrading of the threat of kidnapping by Abu Sayyaf bandits in the waters at the border of Malaysia and the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
Jockey dies after falling off horse in race

Jockey dies after falling off horse in race

By Arnell Ozaeta | 8 hours ago
A jockey died after falling from his horse during a race in Malvar town on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Bus conductor slain in road rage shooting

Bus conductor slain in road rage shooting

By Michelle Zoleta | 8 hours ago
A bus conductor was killed in a road rage incident in Candelaria, Quezon on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati, Taguig offer health services to &lsquo;embo&rsquo; residents

Makati, Taguig offer health services to ‘embo’ residents

By Nillicent Bautista | 8 hours ago
The city governments of Makati and Taguig separately announced that they are offering free health services to the residents...
Nation
fbtw
Only government ID accepted for voter registration

Only government ID accepted for voter registration

By Rhodina Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday advised applicants for voter registration to bring only government-issued identification...
Nation
fbtw
Woman dies after stem cell therapy

Woman dies after stem cell therapy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
A 39-year-old woman died from alleged complications brought by stem cell therapy.
Nation
fbtw
Chinese tagged in Malaysian&rsquo;s kidnap charged

Chinese tagged in Malaysian’s kidnap charged

By Nillicent Bautista | 8 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation filed criminal charges yesterday against a Chinese allegedly involved in the kidnap of...
Nation
fbtw
NBI overruns 15 weed plantations in Benguet

NBI overruns 15 weed plantations in Benguet

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
Using unmanned aerial vehicles, National Bureau of Investigation-Cordillera agents, aided by narcotics operatives of the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with