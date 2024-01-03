^

Nation

Baguio cop dies from alleged self-inflicted gun wound

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 1:49pm
File photo of gun
The STAR/File

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) in a press statement on Wednesday confirmed the death of one of its personnel.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Patrolman Jumieko Potennec.

The police admission implied that the death of the cop was a self-inflicted gunshot.

“Accidents can be unavoidable in the handling of firearms,” Baguio City police director Colonel Francisco Bulwayan Jr. said as he emphasized the importance of adhering to safety principles when dealing with issued firearms to prevent such incidents.

The Baguio City police also ruled out foul play and stressed that the incident was “a tragic accident”.

The police vowed necessary assistance to the family of Potennec.

"Every member of our force will actively contribute to ease the financial burden faced by the family, following one of the best practices of BCPO," the police said.

It also stressed that Potennec will be remembered for his dedicated service to his countrymen as a police officer.

"His contributions to the community will forever be etched in our hearts," Bulwayan said.

BAGUIO CITY

BAGUIO CITY POLICE OFFICE
