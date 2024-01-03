Dipolog bishop dies due to complications of bypass surgery

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Dipolog, Most. Rev. Ronald I. Lunas, died Tuesday morning, due to complications after his heart bypass surgery. He was 57.

“With a painful heart, we officially announce the death of our beloved Bishop Ronald I. Lunas, STL., D.D. He passed away, January 02, 2024, 8:28 am, due to complications after his bypass operation,” the diocese said in its official Facebook page.

The diocese added that the bishop died at the Heart Institute of the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Bajada, Davao City.

The diocese has not announced any wake or funeral arrangements.

Lunas was recuperating after his heart bypass surgery on December 28. He was hospitalized since early November following a heart attack and a stroke.

“My neurologist decided to delay my heart bypass as there’s a need to address the stroke I had,” Lunas said in a message to the participants of the 5th Basic Ecclesial Communities National Assembly in Bacolod City on November 20.

Lunas was the chair of the Episcopal Commission on Basic Ecclesial Communities (BEC) of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines since 2021.

“My neurologist is afraid a stroke may occur again during the procedure and may cause more complications,” he added.

Ronald Ignacio Lunas was born on Nov. 27, 1966, in Bala, Magsaysay, in the Diocese of Digos.

He studied Philosophy at St. Francis Xavier College Seminary and Theology at the St. Francis Regional Major Seminary, both in Davao City.

He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Digos on April 7, 1992, by then Digos Bishop Generoso C. Camiña, P.M.E. His first assignment was as parochial vicar of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Caburan. He finished his Licentiate in Sacred Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 1996.

After his studies, he was assigned as professor and then as dean of the St. Francis Xavier Regional Major Seminary. From 2005 to 2008, he was Chancellor of the Diocese of Digos. In 2008, he was parish priest of San Isidro Labrador Parish in Davao City.

Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Pagadian in November 2018. He was consecrated a bishop on Feb. 11, 2019, becoming the first local member of the Digos clergy to be consecrated a bishop. He was installed as the fifth bishop of Pagadian on March 25, 2019, replacing Bishop Emmanuel Cabajar, C.SS.R., who retired in November 2018.

With Luna’s death, the Philippines has nine Roman Catholic dioceses that do not have a sitting bishop administering it. Also known as sede vacante sees these diocese are: Alaminos, Baguio, Balanga, Catarman, Dipolog, Gumaca, Ipil, San Pablo and Tarlac.