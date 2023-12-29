67 noisy, unregistered motorcycles in Kidapawan City impounded

The 67 motorcycles impounded by the Kidapawan City police for violation of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code in operations that started on Christmas Day

COTABATO CITY— Personnel of the Kidapawan City police have impounded 67 motorcycles with customized overly noisy mufflers and expired registration documents in continuing operations launched on December 25.

Lt. Col. Dominador Palgan Jr., Kidapawan City police director, told reporters on Friday that their crackdown on motorcycles fit with “bora-bora” mufflers, or has no valid registration documents, was launched with the help of local executives.

The 67 motorcycles are now in the yard of the Kidapawan City Police Office. They would be used as evidence in prosecuting owners for violation of Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

“Some of these motorcycles were impounded after our teams had found out that the riders using the units do not have driving licenses,” Palgan said.

He said that their effort to rid the streets of Kidapawan City from motorcycles with bora-bora mufflers and to only allow duly registered motorcycles to move around is being supported by the Land Transportation Office and local executives, among them Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza.

Cotabato’s provincial capitol is located in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City, where residents are ranting about what is for them annoying noise of motorcycles that move around at night, engines in full throttle.

“Our operation against these abusive motorists shall continue until we clear all streets in Kidapawan City from these noisy and unregistered motorcycles,” the director of the Region 12 police, Brig. Gen Jimili Macaraeg, told reporters on Friday.