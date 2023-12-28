^

Nation

Soldier who fell from unfinished bridge in Agusan del Norte dies

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 4:17pm
Army Pfc. Joshua Enero Murillo died on the spot from an accident in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte on Dec. 27, 2023.
Cabadbaran City Police / Handout

COTABATO CITY — A motorcycle-riding off-duty soldier plunged to his death from a still unfinished bridge, bereft of warning devices, in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte before dawn Wednesday.

In separate statements Thursday, the Cabadbaran City Police Office and the Agusan del Norte Provincial Police Office identified the fatality as Army Pfc. Joshua Enero Murillo of the 65th Infantry Battalion.

Investigators said that Murillo was riding his motorcycle on his way to their command post in one of the barangays in Cabadbaran City from somewhere when he fell from one end of the still unfinished bridge that he was about to cross.

Probers said that there is a possibility that he was unfamiliar with the thoroughfares in Cabadbaran City that he did not know that the bridge he was passing through was still under construction. One end of the bridge under construction is still disconnected to the road it was to horizontally fuse with.

The police said Murillo’s cadaver shall be brought by personnel of the 65th IB to his hometown in Samar province.

AGUSAN DEL NORTE

CABADBARAN CITY
