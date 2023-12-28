^

Nation

Healthy open spaces in Baguio City underway

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 28, 2023 | 3:58pm
Healthy open spaces in Baguio City underway
This Sept. 2, 2020 photo shows residents visiting Burnham Park during its reopening.
CEPMO Assistant Department Head Rhenan Diwas via Baguio Public Information Office / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY  — Eyeing to contribute to the overall well-being and sustainability of the Baguio community, the City Council enacted an ordinance promoting the creation, use, and maintenance of healthy open spaces.

US Environmental Protection Agency defines open spaces to generally refer to an area of land that is not extensively developed or built upon, and it is typically characterized by the absence of structures like buildings or permanent infrastructure. 

Open spaces can take various forms and serve different purposes, contributing to the well-being of communities and the environment. These open spaces shall be designed to promote practices that maintain the environmental, social, and economic needs of the citizens, as well as promote environmental sustainability, conservation and green practices, as well as local cultural heritage.

According to the ordinance, the creation of public spaces shall comply with the following minimum standards:  open and accessible; child, elderly, PWD, and pet-friendly; safe spaces for all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions, and sex characteristics; free from smoke, vape, drugs, and alcohol; promotive of handwashing and sanitation; eco-friendly, sustainable, and non-polluting; climate and disaster resilient; promotive of local culture, arts, heritage, creativity, and biodiversity; promotive of opportunities for physical activities, social interaction, and exposure to nature; and well managed and maintained.

A task force under the City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO) shall be established to oversee the development of policies; review development plans and proposals; serve as the main liaison for partnerships, address citizen concerns related to health, safety, maintenance, and use of open spaces; and coordinate with concerned offices and agencies in carrying out roles concerning the creation and maintenance of open spaces.

The city shall use endemic species of plants and trees as identified by CEPMO and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to maintain or restore the natural biodiversity in an area designated as an open space.

Under the ordinance, the Health Promotion Unit of the City Health Services Office shall provide health-promoting activities, materials, and equipment in public open spaces and engage in active communication with the community regarding the importance of physical activities and other healthy behaviors.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

OPEN SPACES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names 8 PNP camps after former police officers

Marcos names 8 PNP camps after former police officers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Eight camps and real property donated to the Philippine National Police have been named and renamed after former PNP officers...
Nation
fbtw
2 kids drown in La Union beach

2 kids drown in La Union beach

By Cesar Ramirez | 17 hours ago
A 12-year-old boy and his nine-year-old cousin, both residents of Kibungan, Benguet, drowned while swimming on a beach in...
Nation
fbtw
BI: NAIA employee escorted 2 trafficking victims

BI: NAIA employee escorted 2 trafficking victims

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Immigration officials have reported that two victims of human trafficking were escorted by an employee of the Ninoy Aquino...
Nation
fbtw
EDSA-Roxas Boulevard flyover closed until December 30

EDSA-Roxas Boulevard flyover closed until December 30

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Motorists going northward through the EDSA-Roxas Boulevard flyover are suffering from monstrous traffic jams due to its ongoing...
Nation
fbtw
PNR reopens Naga-Legazpi route

PNR reopens Naga-Legazpi route

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The 101-kilometer route from Naga, Camarines Sur to Legazpi, Albay of the Philippine National Railways reopened yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 brothers die in Cebu fire

2 brothers die in Cebu fire

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 17 hours ago
Two brothers died when a fire struck their home in Barangay Poblacion in Sibonga, Cebu at past midnight on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
3 pedestrians dead in Davao Oriental road mishap

3 pedestrians dead in Davao Oriental road mishap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Three pedestrians, including a two-year-old girl, died when a wayward car hit a curb in Barangay Calapagan in Lupon, Davao...
Nation
fbtw

8 rescued from distressed tourist boat off Mindoro

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Four South Koreans and four Filipino crew members were rescued from a tourist boat that developed engine trouble in the waters off Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Closed roads in Makati for New Year&rsquo;s Eve celebration

LIST: Closed roads in Makati for New Year’s Eve celebration

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
In an advisory on Saturday, the Makati Local Government Unit (LGU) said that it will close parts of Ayala and Makati Avenues...
Nation
fbtw
Two more feuding Yakan clans in Basilan reconcile

Two more feuding Yakan clans in Basilan reconcile

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two feuding Yakan clans reconciled on Tuesday in a symbolic rite in Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan, ending a six-year “rido”...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with