Graft charges filed vs Baguio Mayor Magalong over housing project land purchase

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Mayor Benjamin Magalong of Baguio City is facing legal action after a graft and corruption complaint was filed against him at the Office of the Ombudsman.

The complaint, filed by Baguio City Councilor Mylen Yaranon, accuses the mayor of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards (RA 6713).

This comes in relation to the purchase of a lot in a Benguet town purportedly meant for a socialized housing project.

According to the complaint, Magalong is accused of unauthorized land acquisition in Sitio Topinao, Poblacion, Tuba, which was not included in the City Council's approved plans.

The controversy arose when Magalong sought City Council's authorization to engage in a Deed of Absolute Sale for a lot offered by William Tan and his daughter.

While the land was originally priced at P1,500 per square meter, Baguio City reportedly acquired it for a significantly higher amount of P95,377,000.

Yaranon said that the City Council never sanctioned Mayor Magalong to proceed with this particular land deal.

A subsequent inquiry conducted by the City Council revealed that the purchase wasn't part of Baguio's long-term development plans. Other potential offers for housing purposes from various lot owners within Baguio were purportedly disregarded.

Yaranon emphasized the absence of a feasibility study before the lot purchase and the lack of a seismic hazard study by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Moreover, the acquired lot in Sitio Topinao currently has a pending legal action annotation due to its agricultural classification. Its conversion into a residential area would necessitate an application by the City Government to the local government of Tuba for the planned housing project.

Yaranon clarified that the complaint was rooted in her commitment to uphold the city's best interests and sought Magalong's suspension during the investigation. In case of guilt, she recommended his dismissal from government service.

Magalong has responded, expressing willingness to cooperate fully in the investigation and assuring transparency in the acquisition process. He maintained that due diligence and transparency were upheld throughout the acquisition process.

The case is ongoing, with both parties prepared for a thorough legal process to determine the truth behind the controversial land purchase.