2 dead, 5 hurt as truckload of firecrackers explodes

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
December 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Bureau of Fire Protection personnel inspect the scene of an explosion at a bus terminal in Calumpang, Marikina yesterday.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines —  Two men were killed while five others were injured when a truck loaded with firecrackers exploded at a bus terminal in Barangay Calumpang, Marikina yesterday morning.

The fatalities were identified as Ronaldo Villaflor, 60, and Johnwel Relatado, 38. Authorities reported that the truck’s owner, who was also its driver, and his companion were the ones who died in the explosion.

Those injured were Jomar Don, 80; Reynaldo Ejares, 50; Sammy Magno, 33; Marvin Divina Gracia, 33; and Bureau of Fire Protection personnel identified only as De Guzman, the BFP reported.

The explosion caused a fire at the bus terminal that started at around 9:14 a.m. and reached first alarm two minutes later. The blaze was put out at around 9:44 a.m., the BFP said.

According to Eastern Police District director Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta, the explosion was caused by firecrackers concealed inside the truck.

He said firecrackers were found in the remains of the truck, which was parked beside the bus.

Asueta said the firecrackers were not covered by permits authorizing their transport. “Only those with authority to bring firecrackers are allowed so we will investigate,” he said.

Asueta said the truck driver came from Taytay, Rizal and made a stopover in Marikina to rest before taking in more cargo. Witnesses said the truck was bound for Bicol.

Fire inspector Miguelito Pua described the incident as an isolated case that showed the need to practice caution when handling firecrackers.

“Initial reports indicated that the explosion’s force affected the driver inside and his companion outside the truck, leading to casualties,” Pua said.

Bus driver Romel Piad Esclada, who was not injured, said he talked to the two fatalities seconds before the explosion. He said he was resting in a hammock underneath the bus when he heard the blast.

The victims were brought to a funeral home in Marikina for autopsy while the injured were brought to a hospital for medical treatment.

