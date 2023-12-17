Baguio students seek logistical aid for smart trash bin invention

BAGUIO CITY — Three computer engineering students in Baguio City are seeking financial aid to finally finish developing their local invention that aims to help ease garbage disposal woes in Baguio City.

The three students — Kyle Russell Lucero, Aryk John Mosquete and Samuel Sta Cruz, soon to be computer engineers from the University of the Cordilleras (UC), presented in June a "Smart Garbage Bin" installed at the Rose Garden in Burnham Park.

Lucero explained that the garbage bin has built-in sensors that enables the trash bin to open its lid everytime a person will come near to it to throw their garbage. He said that the lid will not close until the person goes away or leave the trash bin.

The student said that the bin is also equipped with advanced technology where it can transmit signals to the central command in the smart command center in the Baguio Convention and Cultural Center.

According to Lucero, the command will be able to detect if the trash bin is already full and its contents should already be hauled. He said that this will ensure the timely collection of garbage.

The three students called on the government of Baguio, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), UC, other agencies and groups who can extend aid to them.

They plead logistical help to their humble invention will enable them to add more features to the smart trash bins and produce more to help the growing garbage problem in the city, thus helping the city’s tourism and save the environment.