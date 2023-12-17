^

PNP: Guards are not parking attendants

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Members of the Philippines National Police (PNP) wait for instructions on security measures inside the Batasang Pambansa Complex on July 20, 2023, as part of the preparations for the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
MANILA, Philippines — Business establishments should not force security guards to perform other functions such as assigning them as parking attendants, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a memorandum advisory dated Dec. 14, , the PNP’s Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) said owners and managers of commercial establishments should refrain from imposing on security guards to do other tasks apart from their prescribed functions.

The SOSIA said security guards should neither be forced to do the jobs of checkers, verifiers and service crew nor get involved with application documents while on duty.

“These extra tasks tend to degrade the dignity of the security guards and distract them from their primary function,” SOSIA chief Brig. Gen. Gregory Bongnalbal said.

Bongnalbal reminded business owners that the primary role of security guards is to protect lives and property and maintain order at their place of duty.

The police official pointed out that under Republic Act 11917 or the Private Security Services Industry Act, security agency operators must adhere to the rules and regulations set by the government.

Security agencies must also be professional in the conduct of their business without transgressing human rights, Bognalbal added.

He directed security agencies to institute corrective measures and educate their clients so the “wrong practices” of giving guards other tasks are stopped.

No guns for revelry

Meanwhile, the PNP has warned security guards who will use their service firearms to celebrate the Yuletide season.

In a memorandum, the SOSIA reminded security guards that the illegal discharge of firearms is prohibited and those who are caught will face arrest and other sanctions.

Bognalbal issued the memorandum after receiving reports of some security guards who were caught indiscriminately firing their guns while on duty.

He said these acts could lead to serious physical injuries or even death due to stray bullets.

“All security personnel are directed to observe safety protocol of firearms and refrain from indiscriminate firing,” Bognalbal said.

If convicted, a violator faces eight years to 10 years in prison under the Revised Penal Code.

