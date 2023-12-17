Female cops make history in 2023

Yearender

MANILA, Philippines — Working in an organization dominated by men, policewomen in the Philippine National Police (PNP) have achieved greater heights in public service this year.

Data from the PNP showed there are 41,780 policewomen in the country, comprising 18.32 percent of the 228,000-strong police force.

Of the figure, 2,978 are officers while 38,802 are non-commissioned officers.

Stepping out of the stereotype that female police officers are usually relegated to administrative works, some of them have proven they are also equally capable as their male counterparts.

Two ranking female police officers made history this year. One of them is Brig. Gen. Portia Manalad, the director of the Women and Children Protection Center.

Manalad, the sole woman who graduated from her batch in 1995, is the first ever female police general from the Philippine National Police Academy.

She has led numerous operations that led to the rescue of women and children from human trafficking and sexual abuse.

The other official who made her mark is Col. Jean Fajardo, who became the first female chief of the PNP’s Public Information Office.

It is the same post that was occupied by retired generals Nicanor Bartolome and Dionard Carlos, who later went on to become PNP chiefs in their careers.

Another former information officer is Leonardo Espina, who served as officer-in-charge of the PNP during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III.

Manalad and Fajardo are not the only women who are occupying key posts. Another is Col. Grace Madayag, who was appointed police chief of Mandaluyong City.

In Quezon City, two of the 16 police stations are led by women.

The police district’s drug enforcement unit is also being supervised by a woman in the person of Maj. Wennie Ann Cale.

Fourteen of the 17 police regional offices in the country have policewomen as public information officers, including the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) wherein Lt. Col. Eunice Salas is the spokesperson.

Two of the five police districts under the NCRPO also have female police officers as information officers.

In an interview, Manalad lauded PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. for giving policewomen an opportunity to show their capabilities in key positions within the organization.

“Titingnan niya yung mga tao qualified, ‘yun yung gusto niyang bigyan ng position regardless ng gender, religion” or other differences, she said.

Manalad is hoping that more policewomen would follow in their footsteps in the belief there will come a time that a woman will be designated in command positions such as police regional director or district director in Metro Manila.

She also welcomed the decision of police commanders in designating female police officers as spokespersons of their units, stressing they can also deliver information to the public.