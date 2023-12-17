^

Nation

Female cops make history in 2023

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Female cops make history in 2023
Portia Manalad, Jean Fajardo, Grace Madayag, Wennie Ann Cale, and Eunice Salas

Yearender

MANILA, Philippines — Working in an organization dominated by men, policewomen in the Philippine National Police (PNP) have achieved greater heights in public service this year.

Data from the PNP showed there are 41,780 policewomen in the country, comprising 18.32 percent of the 228,000-strong police force.

Of the figure, 2,978 are officers while 38,802 are non-commissioned officers.

Stepping out of the stereotype that female police officers are usually relegated to administrative works, some of them have proven they are also equally capable as their male counterparts.

Two ranking female police officers made history this year. One of them is Brig. Gen. Portia Manalad, the director of the Women and Children Protection Center.

Manalad, the sole woman who graduated from her batch in 1995, is the first ever female police general from the Philippine National Police Academy.

She has led numerous operations that led to the rescue of women and children from human trafficking and sexual abuse.

The other official who made her mark is Col. Jean Fajardo, who became the first female chief of the PNP’s Public Information Office. 

It is the same post that was occupied by retired generals Nicanor Bartolome and Dionard Carlos, who later went on to become PNP chiefs in their careers.

Another former information officer is Leonardo Espina, who served as officer-in-charge of the PNP during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III.

Manalad and Fajardo are not the only women who are occupying key posts. Another is Col. Grace Madayag, who was appointed police chief of Mandaluyong City.

In Quezon City, two of the 16 police stations are led by women.

The police district’s drug enforcement unit is also being supervised by a woman in the person of Maj. Wennie Ann Cale.

Fourteen of the 17 police regional offices in the country have policewomen as public information officers, including the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) wherein Lt. Col. Eunice Salas is the spokesperson.

Two of the five police districts under the NCRPO also have female police officers as information officers.

In an interview, Manalad lauded PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. for giving policewomen an opportunity to show their capabilities in key positions within the organization.

“Titingnan niya yung mga tao qualified, ‘yun yung gusto niyang bigyan ng position regardless ng gender, religion” or other differences, she said.

Manalad is hoping that more policewomen would follow in their footsteps in the belief there will come a time that a woman will be designated in command positions such as police regional director or district director in Metro Manila.

She also welcomed the decision of police commanders in designating female police officers as spokespersons of their units, stressing they can also deliver information to the public.

vuukle comment

PNP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
P21.6 million shabu found in closed NAIA spa

P21.6 million shabu found in closed NAIA spa

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Construction workers found 3.18 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P21.624 million as they were demolishing...
Nation
fbtw
Supreme Court clears real estate exec of failing to register deeds

Supreme Court clears real estate exec of failing to register deeds

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted an executive of a real estate company who was found guilty by the Court of Appeals (CA)...
Nation
fbtw
2,500 personnel deployed for MMFF &lsquo;Parade of Stars&rsquo;

2,500 personnel deployed for MMFF ‘Parade of Stars’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
At least 2,500 government personnel will be deployed for the Metro Manila Film Festival’s “Parade of Stars”...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam hits maximum level

Angat Dam hits maximum level

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Amid the threat of a severe El Niño, the water level in Angat Dam reached its maximum level yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Calamba residents receive Chistmas gift packages

Calamba residents receive Chistmas gift packages

6 hours ago
The Calamba City government has launched a Christmas Gift Package distribution program among its constituents, from exclusive...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP: Guards are not parking attendants

PNP: Guards are not parking attendants

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Business establishments should not force security guards to perform other functions such as assigning them as parking attendants,...
Nation
fbtw
2 held for throwing nails at PUJs

2 held for throwing nails at PUJs

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
Two men were arrested in Taguig City for throwing nails at public utility jeepneys (PUJs) whose drivers and operators did...
Nation
fbtw

DDB backs PDEA efforts to restore integrity

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) aired its support for efforts to restore integrity among the government’s anti-narcotics personnel.
Nation
fbtw

Navotas bags SGLG award 

1 hour ago
For the fifth time, Navotas City was granted the Seal of Good Local Government (SGLG) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with