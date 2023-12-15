Elderly man wanted for 3 rape cases, acts of lasciviousness nabbed

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — The police nabbed a senior citizen wanted for having allegedly raped minors and for acts of lasciviousness in an operation on Thursday in a secluded barangay in Esperanza town in Sultan Kudarat province.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Friday that policemen were able and arrest the 61-year-old Emillano Miranda Jr. with the help of barangay officials who led them to his exact location in Barangay Pamantingan in Esperanza.

Miranda, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in the same town, moved from area to another after he was charged with three rape cases, involving minors, and acts of lasciviousness in one of the regional courts in Sultan Kudarat province.

The court has not recommended any bail for his temporary release, according to Macaraeg.