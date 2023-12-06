CAR regional police headquarters declared 'drug-free' workplace

Camp Major Bado Dangwa is now officially declared a drug-free workplace following the successful declaration ceremony held at Masigasig Grandstand, Camp Major Bado Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet, on Dec. 4, 2023.

La Trinidad, Benguet — Camp Major Bado Dangwa, the regional headquarters of the Cordillera police, was officially declared a drug-free workplace.

This was announced during a declaration ceremony at the Masigasig Grandstand of the regional police headquarters on Monday.

Cordillera police regional director Brig. Gen. David Peredo and PDEA-CAR Acting Regional Director Julius Paderes led the unveiling of the drug-free workplace marker, symbolizing the police regional headquarters is free from drugs.

On behalf of CAR police command, Peredo also received the plaque of confirmation affirming that Cordillera police met the criteria of Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 13, Series of 2018 that establishes and institutionalizes drug-free workplace policies in all government offices, including authorized drug testing for elective local officials, appointive public officers, and other purposes as outlined by the Cordillera police Drug-Free Workplace Committee.

Key police officers including Deputy Regional Director for Administration, Brig. Gen. Patrick Allan, Deputy Regional Director for Operations, Col. Elmer E. Ragay, Chief of the Regional Staff, Col. Julio Lizardo, chiefs of the Regional Support Units and all Cordillera police personnel witnessed the conferment rites.

“This is another testament of the Cordillera police’s recognition,” said Peredo, “that indeed the Cordillera is home of the country’s most disciplined cops.