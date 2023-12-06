^

Nation

CAR regional police headquarters declared 'drug-free' workplace

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 1:24pm
CAR regional police headquarters declared 'drug-free' workplace
Camp Major Bado Dangwa is now officially declared a drug-free workplace following the successful declaration ceremony held at Masigasig Grandstand, Camp Major Bado Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet, on Dec. 4, 2023.
PRO Cordillera / Facebook

La Trinidad, Benguet — Camp Major Bado Dangwa, the regional headquarters of the Cordillera police, was officially declared a drug-free workplace.

This was announced during a declaration ceremony at the Masigasig Grandstand of the regional police headquarters on Monday.

Cordillera police regional director Brig. Gen. David Peredo and PDEA-CAR Acting Regional Director Julius Paderes led the unveiling of the drug-free workplace marker, symbolizing the police regional headquarters is free from drugs.

On behalf of CAR police command, Peredo also received the plaque of confirmation affirming that Cordillera police met the criteria of Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 13, Series of 2018 that establishes and institutionalizes drug-free workplace policies in all government offices, including authorized drug testing for elective local officials, appointive public officers, and other purposes as outlined by the Cordillera police Drug-Free Workplace Committee.

Key police officers including Deputy Regional Director for Administration, Brig. Gen. Patrick Allan, Deputy Regional Director for Operations, Col. Elmer E. Ragay, Chief of the Regional Staff, Col. Julio Lizardo, chiefs of the Regional Support Units and all Cordillera police personnel witnessed the conferment rites.

“This is another testament of the Cordillera police’s recognition,” said Peredo, “that indeed the Cordillera is home of the country’s most disciplined cops.

vuukle comment

CAR

CORDILLERA

CORDILLERA POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Holidays set in 4 Philippines areas

Holidays set in 4 Philippines areas

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacan?ang has declared special non-working holidays in four areas of the country to allow residents participate in activities...
Nation
fbtw
Local sectors helping locate Marawi City bombers

Local sectors helping locate Marawi City bombers

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
The police and Army reported on Tuesday that information about the backgrounds of the two Maranao suspects in Sunday’s...
Nation
fbtw
Bomb scare hits DILG building

Bomb scare hits DILG building

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government central office in Quezon City was hit by a bomb scare yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Quake halts Metro trains

Quake halts Metro trains

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Operations of the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 as well as the Metro Rail Transit were suspended due to a magnitude 5.9...
Nation
fbtw
PPA to sea travelers: Wear face masks

PPA to sea travelers: Wear face masks

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Sea passengers should observe basic health protocols such as wearing of face masks amid the rising cases of respiratory illnesses,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5.9 quake hits Occidental Mindoro

5.9 quake hits Occidental Mindoro

By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted Occidental Mindoro yesterday afternoon, with intensities felt in nearby areas in Luzon as...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD to assist Surigao quake victims

DHSUD to assist Surigao quake victims

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has activated its shelter cluster teams to determine...
Nation
fbtw
Missing plane found in Isabela

Missing plane found in Isabela

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
A light plane that was reported missing last week has been found in the mountains of Isabela.
Nation
fbtw

Tabuk bags good governance seal

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
Tabuk City, capital of Kalinga, has been awarded the Seal of Good Local Governance by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-village chief gunned down

Ex-village chief gunned down

By Cesar Ramirez | 14 hours ago
A former barangay chairman was shot dead by unidentified assailants in this town on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with