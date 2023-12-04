^

Nation

LTO asks Facebook: Remove accounts offering online assistance

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2023 | 12:00am
LTO asks Facebook: Remove accounts offering online assistance
In a statement yesterday, Mendoza said he tasked all regional directors and district heads to monitor Facebook and other social media platforms for groups or individuals that offer online assistance for all LTO transactions.
Philsar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II has ordered the LTO’s legal department to coordinate with Facebook Philippines in taking down accounts that offer online assistance for driver’s license and motor vehicle registration transactions.

In a statement yesterday, Mendoza said he tasked all regional directors and district heads to monitor Facebook and other social media platforms for groups or individuals that offer online assistance for all LTO transactions.

“We will also tap all our employees to immediately report to their district heads any accounts that offer LTO online assistance. We are also planning to give incentives to LTO employees whose information could lead to the arrest of these online scammers and take down their social media accounts,” he said.

Mendoza added that the agency has digitalized all the transactions, including student permits, driver’s license application and renewal to motor vehicle registration and renewal.

He said that all the transactions with the LTO can now be done online through the Land Transportation Management System.

Mendoza added that based on the reports from the ground, the digital shift in LTO transactions resulted in a significant decrease in the activities of fixers in all offices across the country.

“This digital shift has improved our anti-corruption measures in the agency because it results in less human intervention, particularly those involving fixers,” Mendoza added.

He also asked netizens to help the LTO in running after online scammers.

“The assistance of netizens is vital for us to immediately act against those involved in abuses on the street. We at the LTO also expect our netizens to help in our campaign against online scammers as it is possible that our friends, family will be among the victims of these unscrupulous individuals,” Mendoza said.

vuukle comment

LTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 village chiefs shot dead

2 village chiefs shot dead

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Two barangay captains were shot dead in separate incidents since Friday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

PNP-IAS chief gets six-month suspension for sexual harassment

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the six-month suspension without pay of lawyer Alfegar Triambulo, inspector general...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam continues discharging water

Angat Dam continues discharging water

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The operator of Angat Dam continues to release water for the third consecutive day yesterday as its water elevation remains...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

Muntinlupa fire leaves 12 families homeless

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
At least 12 families were left homeless after a fire razed a residential area in Muntinlupa City on Saturday morning, the...
Nation
fbtw
PNP denies Marbil next top cop

PNP denies Marbil next top cop

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police on Saturday denied a Facebook post that President Marcos has chosen Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

House OKs boost for mechanical engineering profession

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Voting 246-0, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last week a measure that will strengthen further the industry of mechanical engineers, by amending certain provisions of the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD groups identify government lands for housing

DHSUD groups identify government lands for housing

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has created technical working groups to expedite the identification...
Nation
fbtw
Terrorist leader among 11 killed in Maguindanao clash

Terrorist leader among 11 killed in Maguindanao clash

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A newly proclaimed “ameer” or chief of the Dawlah Islamiya-Philippines was among 11 terrorists killed in a firefight...
Nation
fbtw
Sayyaf bomb expert slain in Basilan

Sayyaf bomb expert slain in Basilan

By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
An alleged bomb expert of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group was killed in an encounter in Basilan on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with