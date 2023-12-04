LTO asks Facebook: Remove accounts offering online assistance

In a statement yesterday, Mendoza said he tasked all regional directors and district heads to monitor Facebook and other social media platforms for groups or individuals that offer online assistance for all LTO transactions.

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II has ordered the LTO’s legal department to coordinate with Facebook Philippines in taking down accounts that offer online assistance for driver’s license and motor vehicle registration transactions.

“We will also tap all our employees to immediately report to their district heads any accounts that offer LTO online assistance. We are also planning to give incentives to LTO employees whose information could lead to the arrest of these online scammers and take down their social media accounts,” he said.

Mendoza added that the agency has digitalized all the transactions, including student permits, driver’s license application and renewal to motor vehicle registration and renewal.

He said that all the transactions with the LTO can now be done online through the Land Transportation Management System.

Mendoza added that based on the reports from the ground, the digital shift in LTO transactions resulted in a significant decrease in the activities of fixers in all offices across the country.

“This digital shift has improved our anti-corruption measures in the agency because it results in less human intervention, particularly those involving fixers,” Mendoza added.

He also asked netizens to help the LTO in running after online scammers.

“The assistance of netizens is vital for us to immediately act against those involved in abuses on the street. We at the LTO also expect our netizens to help in our campaign against online scammers as it is possible that our friends, family will be among the victims of these unscrupulous individuals,” Mendoza said.