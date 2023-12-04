^

Nation

Groups condemn kidnap of rights defenders

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2023 | 12:00am
This file photo shows a protester holding a placard that says, "Uphold human rights."
The STAR / KJ Rosales, File

MANILA, Philippines — Peasant groups Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and Tanggol Magsasaka have expressed alarm over what they described as kidnapping of human rights defenders, which they said occurred a few days before the commemoration of the 75th Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

KMP’s regional chapter, the Katipunan ng mga Magbubukid sa Timog Katagalugan, reported that Mar Silos, organizer of peasant and fisherfolk groups, was seized in Sariaya, Quezon on Nov. 29.

Silos, a member of local farmers’ group Pagkakaisa ng mga Magsasaka at Tagapagtaguyod sa Ikalawang Distrito, is an advocate of the rights of local farmers and fishermen.

He has been actively campaigning against landgrabbing and militarization in Quezon.

Meanwhile, Mariano Jolongbayan, organizer of fishers group Haligi ng Batangueñong Anakdagat or Habagat, was reportedly seized in Lian, Batangas on Nov. 16.

Habagat is Pamalakaya’s provincial chapter in Batangas.

Jolongbayan has been gathering information about the impact on small fishermen of the entry of commercial fishing in Lian town.

In a statement released yesterday Ronnie Manalo, spokesman for Tanggol Magsasaka, said these kidnapping incidents “are part of the state’s forced surrender campaign.”

“We demand the surfacing of all those who were forcibly disappeared under the current and past administrations. We stand united in our call for justice and accountability,” Manalo said.

