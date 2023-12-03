Kalinga cops hunt driver after hit-and-run leaves Tabuk SWAT member dead

BAGUIO CITY — Kalinga policemen are seeking for help to identify the driver of a vehicle who “hit and run” a member of the Tabuk City Special Weapons and Tactics ( SWAT) unit.

The 36-year old policeman— Staff Sergeant Aldrine Agpad— was declared dead on arrival at a hospital moments after he was reportedly ran over by a vehicle while was on a morning jog last Friday.

External parts of the vehicle was discovered near his body along the National Highway in Barangay Nambaran, Tabuk City.

Agpad was sprawled on the road, injured and motionless at around 6:30 a.m. on December 1.

Kalinga police spokesperson Captain Rafael Manganip said that someone told investigators he heard a loud crash at around 3:41 a.m. on Friday.

Agpad was said to have left their house at around 3 a.m.

The police are reviewing the CCTV footages in a bid to track the vehicle.

Manganip appealed those who could have noticed a vehicle in Tabuk City or nearby with a destroyed hood or with dents to contact the police.