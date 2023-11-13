^

Drunken cop kills niece in shooting rampage

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 2:06pm
Drunken cop kills niece in shooting rampage
KIDAPAWAN CITY — A drunken police sergeant shot his niece dead in a rampage in a residential area in Kidapawan City on Sunday morning, causing panic among villagers.

The Kidapawan City Police Office, in a report to Region 12 police director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, on Monday said that the 13-year-old Yuki Maangue died instantly from a bullet wound in the throat

Citing accounts of witnesses, the local police reported that his uncle, Cpl. Roy Soliva Maangue, 36, first had an altercation with other relatives amid a drinking session in Sitio Mateo in Barangay Birada in Kidapawan before he pulled out a Glock 9 millimeter pistol and opened fire. This hit his niece fatally and sent people in the scene running for their lives.

Maangue, who is a member of the municipal police force in Magpet, an upland town in Cotabato province about 20 kilometers from Kidapawan, immediately scampered away but was eventually arrested by pursuing personnel of the Kidapawan CPO and barangay tanods.  

He is now locked in a detention facility of the Kidapawan CPO, to be prosecuted for his criminal offense.

Macaraeg, whose office is in General Santos City, told reporters that he has ordered the filing of an administrative case against Maangue for him to get booted dishonorably from the police service.

KIDAPAWAN

KIDAPAWAN CITY

KIDAPAWAN CITY POLICE
